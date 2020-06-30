We want to see Lungu out of office – Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says the NDC and UPND want to see President Edgar Lungu “out of office by 10:00 hours” when he loses next year’s elections.

In his congratulatory statement to the Malawian opposition alliance’s victory, Kambwili said a united resistance team is needed to eject President Lungu and the PF from office.

“I appeal to all the opposition political parties in Zambia to learn from the Malawi case that unity of purpose bears results, and if you are disintegrated you will not achieve anything. My appeal to those who call themselves the opposition and are serious, to look and learn from the Malawian experience,” he said. “This is why we, (NDC) and UPND have been serious about our alliance. But I call upon other opposition political parties to reflect and learn from our Malawian counterparts. Even if people think they will rig the elections…if you beat them clean like the Malawian way, there is no loop where somebody can rig. So, let’s unite and fight this Edgar Lungu as a united force and you will see that by 10:00 hours he will be out of office.”

He said many opposition politicians on the continent had drawn a lot of inspiration from the Malawi elections.

“Congratulations to the winning team in the Malawi general elections, the opposition alliance! You have shown Africa what unity of purpose truly means. As fellow opposition leaders, we are extremely thrilled and immensely proud of your huge achievement. Congratulations to His Excellency Lazarous Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima!”