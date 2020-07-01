Cops pick Pensions and Insurance Authority registrar’s lawyer at court

LUSAKA Lawyer Kaumbu Mwondela, who is representing Pensions and Insurance Authority registrar Christopher Mapani and two others charged with two counts of abuse of authority of office was on Tuesday apprehended by plain clothes police officers outside Magistrate Felix Kaoma’s court whilst awaiting his client’s case to be called.

According to reliable sources who witnessed the incident, Mwondela was apprehended by police officers for allegedly sneaking into a meeting which was held between the accused persons and the Pension Insurance Authority (PIA) officials earlier before the matter was taken to court.

In this matter, Mapani, of Meanwood Ndeke in Lusaka, is jointly charged with two insurance regulators Titus Mkhwale and Nicholas Mbuya on two counts of abuse of authority of office.

The three are alleged to have approved the appointment of Tobias Milambo as chief executive officer of Ultimate Insurance, an act which is contrary to Insurance Act number 27 of 1997 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in the first count that Mapani, Mbiya and Nkhwale between January 1, 2018 and March 30 this year, being persons employed by Pensions and Insurance Authority, a public body, as registrar, insurance regulator and financial sector regulator, respectively, jointly and whilst acting together as public officers directly and indirectly abused their position, office or authority by approving Tobias Milambo as the principal officer for Ultimate Insurance Company Limited an act which was arbitrary and prejudicial to the rights or interest of the Zambian government.

In count two, it is alleged that Mapani, Mbiya and Nkhwale between January 1, 2018 and March 30 this year jointly and whilst acting together as public officers directly and indirectly abused their position, office or authority by issuing a 2020 Insurers licence to Ultimate Insurance Company Limited.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before magistrate Kaoma, the prosecution said they were ready to proceed with the first witness.

However, before the State could call its witness on stand, one of the defence lawyers, Clavel Sianondo informed the court that the police asked Mwondela to accompany them to police headquarters.

Sianondo said the defence was worried about the development because Mwondela was at the court premises because the matter was coming up for hearing.

He said that Mwondela was an officer of the court who had a duty to discharge to the court without being harassed.

“The court should inquire whether the picking of Mr Mwondela from the court premises is connected to the discharge of his duties,” Sianondo said.

He said should the court think that Mwondela’s apprehension was connected to his duties as an officer of the court, the court should issue orders which would insulate him from intimidation and accord him the opportunity to represent his client.

But in his ruling, magistrate Kaoma said that the defence’s prayer was beyond his powers because police officers were empowered to pick any person, anywhere for an inquiry on any matter and the court could not stop them.

He said it would have been contempt of court if the officers apprehended Mwondela while in court but it happened outside the courtroom.

Magistrate Kaoma said that he would be over-stretching his jurisdiction if he granted the application sought by the defence.

“In view of the predicament the defence found itself in, I will grant the adjournment to July 13, 2020,” said magistrate Kaoma.