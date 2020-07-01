Cricket body unveils July tournament

THE Zambia Professional Cricket Association (ZPCA) says it is set to host a four-team tournament dubed the Zambia Professional Cricket League.

ZPCA chairman Kishal Jain said the tournament would start from July 4 to 12 this year.

“The league will start in July, from the 4th to 12th. The difference about this league is that it will have an international broadcasting and it will attract other countries (13 countries) outside Africa to watch the talent in Zambia,” he said.

“We know that Zambia is a sporting country but, fortunately or unfortunately, we only see Zambia as a footballing nation than any other sport. But I am very sure and happy that we have some very good professional cricketers in Zambia, and now its time to take this sport globally; that’s how we have to start.”

He added that the four teams would only have Zambian players for this season.

“We are going to have four teams from the Zambia Professional Cricket League; that’s how we are going to start this season. And next season we will increase the number of teams. The four teams will have Zambian players and we are hopping that next season we can have players from Zimbabwe, South Africa and many more,” said Jain.

“ZPCA is an association that is registered with National Sports council of Zambia and our aim is to promote professional cricketers from the amateur level. We are yet to be recognised by the international body, but we have maintained all ICC standards and hopefully after the tournament we can be recognized because it’s nice to be associated with the international body like ICC.”

The association is expecting to spend more than $150,000 to stage a successful tournament.