DAKA, MWEPU WORLD CLASS

SOCCER analyst Musonda Chibulu says Zambian duo of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu are ready for new challenges in their career.

In an interview, Musonda said both Daka and Mwepu deserved to play in the top four leagues of the world.

Mwepu and Daka won their 7th league title in a roll on Sunday, becoming the third Austrian title for the Zambian duo.

“I think the time is right for them, given the consistency of their performances – there could be no better time. If you look at Enock Mwepu, the computer, he has been used in a variety of positions by his coach. He has played at the back, he has played as defensive midfielder, which has showed that he is a versatile player. And when clubs are getting players, they look at which position they can play them. As versatile Enock Mwepu, computer is, he could fit in any team where they have a vacancy,” he said. “I will give, for example, Antonio Valencia at Manchester United. He joined as an attacker but he has ended up being used as a defender. Same with Victor Moses at Chelsea, he was an attacking player. But when he joined Chelsea he was used as a right back or wing back, so these are examples of players that are versatile and can be used at different positions.”

Although many people have expressed concern that once the two players move to other leagues they will not be as successful as they have been, Musonda has a different view.

“I know people are fearing that when the players move to a bigger club they will be benched. They are right, but when Mwepu has been played in the attacking midfield, he has scored goals. And for Patson Daka, Erling Haaland who has gone to Borussia Dortmund is younger than Daka and has scored less goals in the league compared to the 23 goals Patson has scored so far in the league,” said Musonda. “And if you look at Haaland, he started playing competitive football at the age of 15. And Patson was already playing, and now how would you say Daka and Mwepu are not ready when the boy who is 19 is ready? They have been in Europe for a long time. So, these boys are now our flag carries and have done very well in winning the league. From the time they went to Austria, they won the league all the time, so they should not be content with what they have achieved so far but they should be happy.”