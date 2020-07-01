DPP enters nolle in Atlas Mara officer’s fraud case

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has discontinued criminal proceedings against former Zambia Security Intelligence Services Director General Regis Phiri’s son, Regis Jr who was facing 12 charges of fraudulent false accounting and theft by servant involving 54,000 British Pounds and over US$38,000 belonging to Atlas Mara.

Regis Phiri Jr, 30, a banker of Makeni area, has been freed by the DPP through a nolle prosequi.

When the matter came up for trial before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, state prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo indicated that he had instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to enter a nolle prosequi in the matter.

Magistrate Mwale ruled that following the DPP’s decision to dispense with proceedings in the matter the accused stood discharged.

“In light of the nolle prosequi received from the DPP, proceedings against the accused are hereby discontinued and the said accused is accordingly discharged,” said magistrate Mwale.

It was alleged in the first count that Phiri on July 5, 2019, being employed as a banker at Atlas Mara, with intent to defraud, made eight false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 12,000 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 45939700, when in fact not.

It was alleged in the second count that Phiri on the same date stole 12,000 British pounds, the property of Atlas Mara Bank.

In count three, it was alleged that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made 11 false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 16,500 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 48544800, when in fact not.

Phiri was in the fourth count, alleged to have stolen 16,500 British pounds, on the same date, the property of Atlas Mara Bank.

In count five, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made ten false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of US$15,000 was deposited and authorised on account number 48559200, when in fact not.

In count six, Phiri was on July 5, 2019 accused of stealing US$15,000, belonging to Atlas Mara Bank.

In count seven, it was alleged that on June 29, last year, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made 11 false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 16,500 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 48544800, when in fact not.

In count eight, it was alleged that, Phiri on the same day stole the 16,500 British pounds.

In count nine, allegations were that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made six false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 9,000 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 45939700, when in fact not.

In count 10, it was alleged that on the same date, Phiri stole the 9,000 British pounds.

Phiri in count 11 on June 29, 2019, with intent to defraud, allegedly made 16 false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of US$23,500 was deposited and authorised on account number 48559200, when in fact not.

And in count 12 Phiri on June 29 last year allegedly stole US$23,500 belonging to Atlas Mara.

When the matter came up for trial early this year, Lwimba Kabelu, a human resource officer At Atlas Mara, told court that she had no evidence to show that Phiri employed as a remittance officer at Atlas Mara was handling matters to do with accounts contrary to his job description.