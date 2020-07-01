I am not an attention seeker, says Clifford

FORMER Chipolopolo winger Clifford Mulenga has dispelled assertions that he is an attention seeker.

In a recent interview with sports journalist Kennedy Gondwe, Mulenga spoke out about his ejection from the 2012 AfCON tournament co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

In the widely watched interview, Mulenga admitted that he was ‘his own worst enemy’ as he looked back to his once promising career.

The 2007 Glo-CAF young player of the year revealed that one-off sex ‘loosens’ up players when they train for too long.

“For some of us sex loosen us up. When you train for too long, you kind of get tense and heavy, so you want to loosen up; get the blood flowing as we call it,” he said. “Just because I speak my truth and say things my way doesn’t mean you should think I’m looking for attention or sympathy. My truth and openness might be annoying to you and I’m unapologetic about that because to others my truth is a springboard to bettering themselves.’’

He vowed to tell the truth all the time, stating further that the truth would always separate people.

“Like it’s always been and will always be, the truth will always separate people in both good and bad ways. Tell your truth, it’s always the good way,” said Mulenga.

Mulenga has had an illustrious football career, having played in the South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Thanda Royal Zulu, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bloemfontein Celtics and SuperSport United, among others.

He also had a stint with Orgryte of Sweden in 2005.