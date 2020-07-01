LEAGUE DELAYS MICHO’S CONTRACT

SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga says government will only look at national football team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojec’s contract once the football league resumes.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Mulenga said the ministry would look at the contract once the league opened.

Micho, who was unveiled as Chipolopolo coach by FAZ in February this year, has had no signed contract yet.

“We will look at Micho’s contract as soon as we are done with the issue of opening the league because we are all running around to make sure that we attend to the desire of the soccer fans who have been calling upon our ministry to make sure that we open the league. So, under the new normal we want to make sure that the league is open, and that is what has kept us very busy. So, once we cross this bridge, we will be free to look at it,” he said. “We work in clusters, of course the Zambian government only has one lawyer who is the Attorney General. And the Zambian government only has one financier, who is the Ministry of Finance; so, we work with other ministries. So, in us coming up with a contract that is going to satisfy everyone and the people of Zambia and all the ministries that are involved should be consulted so that we also avert those challenges of not paying coaches in good time – to avoid issues of being taken to the international body for sanctions.”

Asked if Micho will be paid for the months he has worked, Mulenga said he needed to get clarification from the Ministry of Finance.

“That’s a question which should be answered by the Ministry of Finance because those are the funders. The Financial Management Act of 2018 should guide about that and give us the direction on how we handle the issues of finance. We don’t want to be accused or be prosecuted for abuse of authority. So we will act within the confinement of the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mulenga said the ministry had received submissions from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), and other stakeholders on the reopening of the local league.

“We are busy running around so that the league can resume. We have received submissions from the Ministry of Health, National Sports Council of Zambia, FAZ and this afternoon (yesterday) the three organs will sit to conclude on the submissions that have been made before it is passed on to the President to consider opening of the leagues,” said Mulenga.