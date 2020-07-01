LEAGUE GAMES RESUME JUL 18 – FAZ

THE Football Association of Zambia has set July 18, 2020 as the date for the league resumption.

In a statement, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says teams can start training in small groups on July 1, 2020 whilst observing guidelines that have been availed to them.

Kashala said that the association would meet all Super League and National Division One clubs next week.

FAZ is set to meet clubs in Lusaka on Tuesday while the Copperbelt will host the caucus on Wednesday for teams in the Northern half of the country.

“We are hereby requesting clubs in the FAZ MTN Super Division and the FAZ Eden University National Division One to send their CEOs or an appropriate representative at executive level to attend the following briefings,” he said

“All Lusaka Province, Central Province and Southern Province based clubs of the Zambian Premier League to convene at exactly 10:30 hours at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th June 2020.”

According to the statement by communications manager Sydney Mungala, all Northern, North Western and Copperbelt based clubs of the Zambian Premier League would convene at 10:30 in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Thursday July, 2, 2020.

And Kashala had advised members of FAZ to get in touch with the district medical authorities to make arrangements for the testing of their players and staff.

FAZ has furnished members with detailed guidelines arising from the tripartite meetings with the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Health and the association.

Matches will be played behind closed doors with fans expected to catch games on television through broadcast partner, SuperSport.

FAZ has also advised members of the lower leagues to remain calm as the resumption of the league was being done in phases in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport.

FAZ says league action will start with Super League and National Division One before other leagues will be considered if the two leagues move smoothly.

Mungala said a team of officials from FAZ and the Ministry of Health would visit stadiums and advise which ones would be fit for the resumption of the league.

He said the FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala and his deputy have since held a meeting with Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health on stadia inspection.

Meanwhile, Zambia Sports Fans Association patron pastor Peter Makembo has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s announcement that sports will resume next month.

Makembo advised sports federations to strictly follow the health guidelines that would be put in place.

“We welcome the move by the President who is also the patron of the Football Association Zambia, his move to give a green light to have the league resume next month is commendable and we salute that. We hope that all shall be put in place to avoid anyone getting sick,” said Makembo.

“We want to also appeal to the fans and all stakeholders to follow the rules that will be put in place because it is for our own safety and we only have got one life hence we need to safeguard it jealously.”