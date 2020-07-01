LET’S LEARN LESSONS FROM CLIFFORD – MICHO

CHIPOLPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says former national team winger Clifford Mulenga’s revelations of what transpired in 2012 in Gabon is a lesson for footballers.

In an interview, Sredojevic said young footballers should learn from Mulenga and not sympathise with his bad behaviour during his time.

In an interview on Studio Ken’s Kennedy Gondwe, Mulenga revealed that sneaking girls and drinking bear in camp was a usual thing for footballers.

But Sredojevic advised that people should look Mulenga’s case as a lesson.

“…where an unbelievable amount of talent…being the best player, young African player of the year in 2007, being on the brink of going to Arsenal, Monaco, Israel, he has gone on a wrong road that has led him…that his talent and qualities are wasted in a negative way,” he said.

“When we see this, with 33 years experience behind him, you could feel truth coming off of his mouth but his eyes as a mirror of his soul are speaking the regret out because it’s really unfortunate because until now, Zambia could be extremely proud of having a player that spent 10 plus years playing in big clubs in Europe. So the lesson that we could look at is very simple not only for the players that are already playing in Europe [like] Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka but also the players that are starting their career.”

Sredojevic said recently he read an interesting, “heart open” story of Collins Mbesuma, [who] with his kind of experience had learned what wrong he had done in his life and what he would like to leave as a legacy not to be repeated to the young players.

“It is totally the same with Clifford Mulenga and many more players whose talent has been enormous in Zambia and have not reached the sky where they have been destined with whatever gift God has given to them,” he said.

Sredojevic urged people not to sympathise with such behavior but learn the lesson and how not to do and what direction not to take.

He said in the same way Zambia had traditional values to respect, it was the same with African traditional football values.

“Where we believe these negative things of drinking and girls and other things are brought to the camp are actually bringing bad luck to the team, may be those are the reasons to look at why after 2012 we have gone in first round in 2013 and 15, why we have not qualified for 2017 and 19,” Sredojevic said.

“You cannot [have] the same negative habits [in] collision with traditional values of Zambia, where many people are believers and where normal is normal and abnormal is abnormal. We need to find that normal is practiced because normal will bring good luck and favoring of football gods that will help us come out of wrong road that Zambian football has been destined to from 2013.”