Loans Act should be realigned to Constitution – ZCEA

THE Loans and Guarantee (Authorisation) Act should be realigned to the Constitution so that all debt contracted by the state is approved only by the National Assembly, says the Zambia Civic Education Association.

And ZCEA executive director Judith Mulenga says society’s unquestioning acceptance of instant wealth of politically connected persons has served to embolden the notion that corruption pays and Zambia was a looters’ paradise at the expense of millions of Zambians living in poverty.

Addressing the gaps in the loans and guarantee and the public procurement Acts and their impact on social services and the realisation of children’s economic and social rights, Mulenga said it was a fact that children were the biggest consumers of social services because they were unable to provide for themselves.

She said it was also a fact that in Zambia children constitute 53.4 per cent of the population and 59.4 per cent of that population of children live in poor households.

Mulenga said 45.4 per cent of children in poor households live in extreme poverty.

“Consequently, the large and poor population of children put a huge obligation on our government to have a strong public financial management system that ensures that the country’s resources are well mobilised, well redistributed and well accounted for, for the well-being of children in Zambia,” she said.

Mulenga said Zambia’s obligations towards ensuring that children in the country realised their economic and social rights were that first; the government undertakes all appropriate legislative, administrative and other measures for the implementation of children’s rights.

With regard to economic, social and cultural rights, Mulenga said the government undertook such measures to the maximum extent of the available resources.

“Additionally, according to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child’s guidelines to governments, effectiveness and efficiency are key elements of a well-managed public financial management system. In terms of legislations, Zambia has 26 legislations that relate to public financial management coordinated by the Ministry of Finance,” she said. “However, we picked on the two legislations because of their consequent effect on social service delivery especially children’s rights to education, health, child protection and social security.”

Mulenga said the significance of the gaps in the loans and guarantee (authorisation) and the public procurement Acts to public investment in children was demonstrated by the current nation’s huge debt which has put a serious strain on the nation’s ability to repay the debt and at the same time provide social services.

She said the loans and guarantees (authorization) Act was the primary legislation on debt contraction and its objective was to provide for sourcing of loans, establishment of sinking funds and giving of guarantees, indemnities and loans by or on behalf of the government.

“Even though the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) number 2 of 2016 gives power to the National Assembly to approve government’s loan contraction, the Loans and Guarantees (Authorization) Act does not contain such oversight. Consequently, the Minister of Finance through the use of Statutory Instruments has the power to set maximum amounts of domestic and external borrowing and maximum guarantees without any control exerted by the National Assembly,” she noted. “For instance, from 1998 to 2016 Statutory Instruments have raised the ceiling on borrowing from K20 billion by SI 53 of 1998 to K160 billion through SI 22 of 2016. It is our considered view that it should be the amendment of this Act that should be prioritised to bring it in line with the provision in the Constitution Article 207(2)(a) than the now infamous Bill 10. Surprisingly, Bill 10 proposed amendment of Article 114(1) on the functions of Cabinet seeks to authorise Cabinet to approve loans to be contracted by the state and guarantees on such loans instead of the current provision in the Constitution that only gives power to cabinet to recommend loans and guarantees for approval by the National Assembly.”

Mulenga said even Article 210 (1) of the Constitution as amended in 2016 which reinforces procurement of goods and services in accordance with a system that is ‘fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective’ has also failed as evidenced by inflated costs and weak enforcement including weak sanctions against breach of the regulations.

“This failure has bred wanton corruption and diversion of funds from much needed social services. For instance, year-in year-out, the Auditor General has disclosed some procurement breaches in some public institutions and agencies but no action has been taken against such institutions,” she said. “This is because the Act does not prescribe stringent measures to be imposed on institutions that do not comply with the provisions of the Act. For example, the Act requires procuring agencies to publish annual procurement plans and contract awards but these requirements are not being adhered to by most, if not all procuring agencies.”

Mulenga said, moreover, the procurement system had been prone to political interference.

She said such poses a challenge in the procurement process as it subjects decision makers to treat politician with preference not because of their eligibility to be awarded tenders but because of their relations or influence, thereby defeating the principles of integrity and fairness in the procurement process.

She said there was a direct correlation between those lacunas and children’s realisation of their rights to education, health, child protection and social protection.

“For instance, because of the huge debt and the austerity measures put in place as a result of the unsustainable debt, in the 2020 budget there is across the board inadequate funding to social services. For example, allocation to health is at only 8.8 per cent of the total budget as opposed to the internally recommended 15 per cent; education is 12.4 per cent as opposed to the internationally recommended 20 per cent of the total budget; social protection is at 2.4 per cent of the total budget and for the skills training for orphans and vulnerable children and child protection only K376,668 was provided for,” Mulenga said. “Just as an illustration, we would like to find out how the Ministry of General Education expects to provide early childhood education with only K10,981,074.00 when more than 2 million children especially in the rural areas need to access early childhood education but only 700,000 are currently accessing early childhood education? Similarly, the K6,993,994,428 for primary schools looks impressive, until you divide it among the 8,843 primary schools with each school getting only K790,907.43 per year. What can schools do with this amount of funding? What learning outcomes can be meaningfully achieved from such meager resources?”

She recommended that the loans and guarantee (authorisation) Act should be realigned to the Constitution so that all debt contracted by the state is approved only by the National Assembly, emphasising on all debt.

Mulenga said the Act should also provide for subsidiary legislations which should provide guidelines under which government should contract loans so as not to worsen the current debt stock.

Mulenga said sanctions should be outlined in the public procurement Act to apply both to the purchaser and suppliers for the purpose of fairness.

She said anti-corruption clauses should also be included in the Act.

Mulenga said zero tolerance and tight controls should be exercised in child related ministries.

“To reduce on political interference in the system, there is need for the Act to include an independent body such as the National Assembly or Anti-Corruption Commission to provide oversight of the procurement operations of ministries, provinces and spending agencies and procurement in all government institutions should be restricted to persons trained and certified in procurement,” said Mulenga.