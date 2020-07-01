Makembo welcomes sport resumption

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s move to give a go-ahead to FAZ and other sports disciplines to resume activities.

Last week, President Lungu gave a green light to sports disciplines to resume activities next month after over two months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview, Makembo said the move is welcome but urged sports federations to ensure that they observe health guidelines that will be in place.

“We welcome the move by the President who is also the patron of the Football Association Zambia. His move to give a green light to have the league resume next month is commendable and we salute. We hope that all shall be put in place to avoid anyone from getting sick,” he said.

Makembo has also urged fans to be patient in wanting to go to arenas to watch their favourite sports when they resume.

“We want to also appeal to the fans and all stakeholders to follow the rules that will be put in place because it is for our own safety and we only have got one life hence we need to safeguard it jealously,” said Makembo.

“I know that most people are hungry to go to the stadium to watch their loved sports but the current situation does not allow because of the COVID-19 that has put our lives at standstill. But with the new normal and going forward, I know that the authorities will find a solution going forward. Trust me, I miss dancing and sounding my machinery to all national teams that are placing our country on the map, but we have to wait and watch our teams from home because we will be with them in spirit and praying for them.”