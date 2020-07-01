MOH threatens to suspend sports if Covid guidelines aren’t observed

THE Ministry of Health has warned that it will be forced to re-suspend any sporting activities once it records a local spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Speaking at a FAZ consultative meeting for Super League and National Division One clubs at Heroes Stadium on yesterday, Raymond Hamoonga from Zambia National Public Health Institute warned that if the country recorded any local spread of the virus through sport, the ministry will be forced to suspend the activities.

“With what has been put in place to have the sports activities back, we have to look at your facilities. We don’t want to find out that from the camp where you are, we have recorded a case; that will lead us in suspending you. Let us by all-time adhere and respond quickly to the guides that are going to be given so that the league should be decided on the pitch. The sporting environment should be accessed and certified by the health officials,” said Dr Hamoonga.

And FAZ president Andrew Kamanga appealed to all stakeholders to follow health guidelines.

“My appeal to everyone is that as we re-open our game we will continue to observe all the guidelines that have been given to us. We are confident we will see out this process successfully as we have done in previous circumstances,” Kamanga said. “May I make it clear that this is only the first step, as there is a lot more work to be done once we leave this meeting. A lot depends on how we are going to handle this process including the resumption of the matches for our lower leagues. Our desire is that all the leagues are decided on the pitch.”

He urged lower division teams to exercise more patience on the resumption of the league.

“We urge our lower division members to exercise some patience as we continue to engage the authorities on the possibilities ahead of us. The expectation is that once we have handled the Super League and National Division well, we could press to consider the lower leagues. We are conscious of the heavy demands placed on us by the authorities that may be beyond most of our lower leagues,” said Kamanga.