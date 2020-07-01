We mean what we say – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says his team means it says when they look at youths as today’s leaders.

Reflecting on the appointment of 21-year-old Rehoboth Kafwabulula as the party’s national spokesperson, Dr M’membe said the country belonged to the youth.

“We mean what we say when we say that the youths are not only leaders of tomorrow but also of today. And that the future is not built in the future but on the threshold of what we do today.

This is how we view the appointment of Comrade Rehoboth Kafwabulula, a member of the Central Committee and General Secretary of the Socialist Youth League, as the party’s national spokesperson,” he said yesterday. “Zambia is theirs, as well as ours, but in the last analysis it’s theirs. These young people, full of vigour and vitality, are in the bloom of life, like the sun at eight or nine in the morning. Our hope is placed on them. Zambia belongs to them. Zambia’s present and future belongs to them.”

Dr M’membe said the party would bank on youth energy to bring about a complete revolution.

“The young people are the most active and vital force in society. They are the most eager to learn and the least conservative in their thinking. This is especially so in the era of revolutionary change,” said Dr M’membe. “We will work to bring into full play the energy of our youth. The party structures will not treat them in the same way as everybody else and ignore their special characteristics. Of course, the young people should learn from the old comrades, and should strive as much as possible to engage in all sorts of useful activities with their agreement.”

Kafwabulula, a fourth-year law student at the University of Lusaka, was appointed on Monday.

A graduate of the party’s Pan-African ideological and political school, Kafwabulula joined the party just after it was formed, and upon completing her secondary education.