We need a healthy society, says Mulendema

FAZ division two side Lusaka Tigers has continued to receive donations from different stakeholders, in a bid to sustain the community team based in Lusaka’s Matero compound.

The latest contribution to the club comes from Chintu Mulendema, managing partner at Chartered Public Accountants and Management Consultants.

After donating K3,500, Mulendema said the gesture was part of his firm’s social responsibility.

“Our contribution to the club is simply a social corporate responsibility to help the community team achieve its social

requirement, and also we need a healthy society which is fit,” said Mulendema.

“And during the time of COVID-19 we need to ensure that everyone is fit. This is our second time doing this and I want to

urge the executive of Lusaka Tigers that they should be transparent in the use of the club resources.”

Receiving the donation, club chairman Colonel Teddy Njovu said the money will go towards the purchase of boots for the

players.

“This is the second time he is contributing to the club. Last year it was a cheque of K5,000 during our dinner dance,” said Col Njovu. “And this is the second time it’s being done and this money will go towards purchase of kit like boots and balls for the club and we are very grateful to the support he has been giving the club. As you know we are community team, which is fully

sponsored by the community and as an executive, transparency is our goal. We will declare any money or resources we

get for the club and put it to good use.”