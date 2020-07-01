When the righteous are in authority people rejoice, says Nevers

MMD president Nevers Mumba says the rejoicing that characterised Malawi following the election of Lazarus Chakwera as President fulfills scripture that when the righteous are in authority, people rejoice.

Mumba had travelled to Malawi to witness the swearing-in of President Chakwera, whose election victory last week precipitated joy among that country’s people.

Videos have been circulated where Malawians, including soldiers, danced to the victory of Dr Chakwera and his running mate Chilima.

In a brief comment, Mumba said: “When the righteous rule, people rejoice. This scripture came alive when I saw the unrestrained jubilance of the Malawian people yesterday (Sunday).”

He said the celebrations that characterised the electoral victory of Reverend Chakwera was a demonstration of the hope the Malawian people have in their new President.

“Malawians are rejoicing as a fulfillment of scripture: ‘When the righteous are in authority, people rejoice. When the unrighteous are in authority, people mourn’ (Proverbs 29:2),” Mumba said. “President Chakwera is the most prominent Pentecostal leader in Malawi. He is known as a spiritual and community leader. His values are public knowledge. It is this reputation the Malawians are celebrating.”

Mumba said the pain of most Africans arises from a leadership that manipulates its stay in office.

He said Malawi also teaches African nations that when election rigging is absent, the citizenry truly rejoices because they end up with their preferred candidate in office.

Mumba said free and fair elections were therefore a precursor to national peace and security.

He said Malawians voted for a candidate they wanted and their choice was honoured.