Empower more women with land – NGOCC

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale says it has been proven that when women are empowered, they improve the livelihood of society.

And Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale said he was an advocate for equal distribution of land between men and women.

Meanwhile, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga said there was need to build

consensus on the National Assembly Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

The NGOCC leadership is in Eastern Province to

promote women’s access to land.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Chipata mayor on Monday, Mwale said the survey that her organisation conducted revealed that a lot of women were excluded from accessing land.

“Empowerment should begin in the mind where as an individual you recognise that in this particular situation I can do something. So, already it was felt (during the survey) that if we gave women empowerment to do with a piece of land that already changes their mindset,’’ she said. “It has been proven even beyond our survey globally, studies have shown that when women are empowered with the productive resources, they are actually able to improve the living standards at home and contribute to the living standards at community level.”

She said during the survey, women revealed that some of the traditional practices perpetuated male dominance.

“Now because women are relegated and they feel marginalised and they are vulnerable most of the time, this has also contributed to their failure to voice out in-terms of decision making or even to access financing from financial institutions. So, it is because of all these hurdles and challenges that we as NGOCC thought that there was an opportunity to work with the local councils, traditional leaders on how we can mitigate the plight of women when it comes to accessing land,” said Mwale.

And Sinoya said women were key to the development of the nation.

He also advised NGOCC to support Bill 10.

“I was studying Bill 10; it is talking good about women. Why can’t we support it? Now the issue is that it has been politicised, which is not supposed to be the case. I can tell you it’s a good document which is also empowering women for equal participation. We are appealing to NGOCC to support the bill so that we achieve what we want to achieve,” said Sinoya.

But Mulenga said there was need to build consensus on Bill 10.

“On the issue of Bill 10, indeed it is something that has been politicised and it shouldn’t. As NGOCC, we are people that have the interest of the nation because the women form the majority of the

Nation. So, naturally we have to be interested with what is going on, especially the constitution making process because it affects all of us; because what goes into that supreme law of the land eventually will affect everyone,” said Mulenga.