Every govt should fear citizens – Laura

ALLIANCE for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says Zambians don’t feel the pain of their mismanaged resources because they don’t know that it is possible to live a better life.

Facilitating at a one-day training workshop for civil society organisations in social accountability and health care at Royal Eagle Lodge in Choma, Miti said citizens must understand their power of questioning leaders when things go wrong.

“The problem is that Zambians don’t feel the pain of their mismanaged resources because they don’t know that it is possible to live a better life. Citizens must ensure that every government fear them. Unless the people know this information, nothing will change,” she said.

Miti warned citizens to not only rush to remove governments in power but also think critically about their role of holding leaders accountable.

“If change of governments meant something, people’s lives would have improved by now from past regimes. Change of government only changes lives of middle-income people. So, the only thing citizens need to learn is to hold those in power accountable,” Miti said. “We need citizens themselves to change their mindset and be ready to hold government accountable, starting from ward development committees (WDCs) to central government – they must be probed.”

She stressed the need for citizens to be interested in linking services to resources spent.

“If citizens start holding leaders accountable then the better for the country than just changing governments because Zambia’s major problem is not only stealing public funds through corruption, but wrong prioritisation and allocation of resources,” Miti said. “Government money must be spent and planned for all citizens. It should not be spent on few individuals to be taken to hospitals in South Africa before all hospitals in the country are stocked with drugs.”

She expressed disappointment that expectant mothers in rural areas were unable to go to clinics for delivery because roads were bad while government was spending money on flourish things.

“It’s unfair for Lusaka to get huge chunks of national resources than other areas. The aim of this workshop is for you people to understand your roles and rights as citizens regarding utilisation of national resources. Government money is owned by people because no government comes into power with money,” said Miti.

And a participant, Shadreck Phiri, challenged civil society organisations to advocate the introduction of a federal system of governance in the country to make it simple for citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

Phiri said it was difficult for citizens to hold government accountable because it was far from them.

“Why can’t CSOs advocate a federal government kind of governance system so as to make it simple for citizens to hold their leaders accountable? Instead, we are told by these politicians in government only when you vote for us is when you are going to receive development. But in such a situation, how are we as citizens going to hold them accountable when they are attaching public resources to their personal interest of getting voted into power?’’ asked Phiri. “They are saying this as if it is their money, and if we don’t vote for them, they will not give us development. Under the unitary system it has become difficult for us citizens to hold leaders accountable because they are tying development to votes. Development should not be based on who voted for who, hence the reason I feel we need federal governance kind of system where citizens will be closer to their leaders, unlike the current case where the President is in Lusaka and people on the ground especially in rural areas can’t have an opportunity to talk to him.”

In response, Miti said the country did not need a federal government, but decentralisation.

“The thing of planning from central government is useless. Until resources are managed at provincial level, especially councils, otherwise decentralisation is the best solution for Zambia and not federal government,” said Miti.