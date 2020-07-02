FAZ awaits authority on Maramba stadium rehab

FAZ is awaiting Livingstone City Council’s decision over the rehabilitation of Maramba stadium to be funded by FIFA, general secretary Adrian Kashala has revealed.

And Kashala said the FIFA rules of five substitutes and two water breaks would apply when the local football league resumes this month.

In an interview, Kashala said the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) had since informed Livingstone Council over the FIFA project.

“We shared the idea with the mayor, Eugene Mapuwo, and we are waiting for management’s (council) decision,” he said.

And over the substitutes rule, Kashala said in the interest of not interrupting the flow of the game, if a team wants to make more substitutes apart from the normal three, they will have to do that at halftime.

“As for water breaks, it is recommended in this time of COVID-19 to take a lot of water,” said Kashala.

Livingstone Pirates Football Club president Agrey Njekwa said the council was willing to see the FIFA Goal Project started.

“After the first visit by the GS (Kashala), the FAZ project consultant came back and had a meeting with the council…The development of Maramba stadium will be of great benefit to the city as well as the council. The council is excited with the project,” said Njekwa.