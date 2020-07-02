For Lungu everything is calculated on the basis of money

It seems for Edgar Lungu everything is calculated on the basis of money.
Edgar thinks with K30 million he can buy all the souls of our youths and silence them.
What Edgar must know is that money alone doesn’t make for happiness. As Dr Fred M’membe once aptly put it, “A sense of justice, dignity, self-respect, respect for others, and love for your fellow human beings also have a great deal to do with happiness, as have moral principles; the feeling of being free, equal, and respected and taking part in the battle for the progress of one’s country and the world, the country and world one lives in; and working like beavers, shoulder to shoulder with the rest of one’s people.”
Edgar seems to strongly believe that poverty has a way of taking the edge off principles. Hunger can blunt them altogether.
If you stay true to your principles, you have confidence, conviction, purpose, values – in other words, you have a future.
If you sell your soul to get ahead it will cost more than you bargained for. When you earn your success and never take something for nothing, no one can lay claim to what’s rightfully yours. Our biggest investors, now deceased, ask nothing of us. They are the only ones we owe for a debt we can never repay; but it’s the only kind that will ever be worth carrying.
As Mike Klepper said, one day Edgar will realise that the immediate result of abandoned idealism is an embittered and drained man, whether he realizes it or not, whether he likes it or not. He is capable of acting in his own interest, but only to the extent that those interests coincide with those of animals.
Anyway, in the bazaar, everything sells – bangle, booze, belief, bride. As a buyer, it is your wisdom to purchase things, or to sustain pride.
There’s a legend that certain musicians sold their souls to the devil for their skill.
