Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: 7 lessons from Malawi

[By Aaron Ng’ambi]

The last few days the world watched the people of Malawi make history against all possible odds. This is the first time an Africa country has successfully petitioned an election and then the opposition parties go on to decisively win in a fresh round of elections ordered by the courts of law. There will be many stories told about the events in Malawi in generations to come, but for me there are seven major things that we should never forget from our neighbour’s experiences. To state it plainly, the art of politics is probably one of the noblest causes that anyone can aspire to pursue because it is all about service to others. The worst mistake that any government or regime can make is to become corrupt and underestimate the power of the people, which is exactly what happened with the Mutharika regime. However, here are the lessons that Zambia should take away from the unprecedented events of our neighboring country, Malawi.

1. Malawi has set a good precedent for Africa as far as the rule of law and democracy is concerned. It is the first time that an African country’s constitutional court nullified an election, calls for fresh elections and then the opposition alliance goes on to win that very election which was ordered by the courts. They say that once the people have tested of freedom, they can never go back. Therefore, because of Malawi and because of what has happened of late in that country, Africans all over the continent will demand more from their governments in terms of transparent, credible, free, and fair elections.

2. The Malawi experience is a testament that people, especially our people should not and cannot lose hope in the political process. We should never resort to violence or any other illegal means to bring about a change of regime but always remember that the ballot is the most powerful and peaceful means to bring about any change we want.

3. We should constantly remind ourselves that history is not made by one man, but rather it is the masses of the people. This victory in Malawi is not about Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the newly elected president, but it is about the brave and courageous judges of the courts who stood firm and nullified a flawed election in the face of great intimidation. It is about the thousands upon thousands of Malawians who marched in the streets of Lilongwe demanding that the voices of the people be heard.

4. Another great lesson from Malawi is simply that political alliances can achieve the desirable results if they mean well for the people. The Tonse alliance between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), The United Transformation Movement (UTM) and other smaller parties has proven to us that any alliance formed in good faith and for the good of the country can indeed defeat even the most powerful regime. It is an open secret that MCP would not have emerged victorious had they gone into this election alone. The opposition alliance in Zambia should know that unity of purpose is the only foundation upon which any workable alliance can be sustained, and unity has nothing to do with what the parties are all against but rather what all the parties involved stand for.

5. Every corrupt regime eventually gets defeated by the people. It is the people and only the people who have the power to give anyone the mandate to rule. One of the reasons why the people of Malawi voted out the Democratic Progressive Party of Malawi from power is because of the many corruption allegations affiliated with that party while in government. Therein is a lesson in safe logic for the Zambian people because the Patriotic Front government is notorious for corruption on a scale we have never seen before. Anyone who disputes such a claim should only look at the Ronald Chitotela and Chitalu Chilufiya investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). It is a shame that President Lungu has set a terrible precedent for our country, inasmuch as him refusing to fire or excuse any of his cabinet ministers from their positions during the ACC’s investigations is concerned. This act alone by the President shows his lack of seriousness when it comes to the fight against corruption.

6. Also, before we get carried away with celebrating this historic victory for the opposition political parties in Malawi, perhaps we need to be reminded of some significant events that led up to this election victory. It was during the election petition, while the courts were deliberating on the credibility of the previous disputed elections which were finally nullified. There were massive protests taking place all over Malawi, therefore putting pressure on the powers that be to bring about this change. The people of Malawi were out on the streets agitating for change and expressing their frustrations towards the Mutharika regime. The Zambian government should learn to allow people to go out on the street and conduct peaceful protests for or against the regime, because this is a fundamental democratic right of all peoples. We are tired of the selective application of the law under the PF government, because they only allow for protests or demonstrations that are in their favour while denying and intimidating any peaceful anti-government protests. We want equal protection under the law because we are all citizens of Zambia despite our different political views.

7. Perhaps, the most significant lesson from what we witnessed in Malawi is that when change is inevitable and the winds of change have begun turning, no one can stop change from happening not even the mighty forces of any government. Therefore, the government of the Patriotic Front in Zambia will do well to swiftly make amends now before it is too late. The truth is that the PF government is becoming very unpopular by the day because of all the scandals that have happened and keep happening under their watch from recklessness in borrowing, stealing from the people, misuse of public funds, corruption, nepotism, and abuse of public authority.

To be fair, we must state that Zambia has been a pillar of true democracy and peace in the Southern Africa region and Africa at large. We have a reputation of being a reference point in terms of all that can be good about an African country, and so we need to reclaim our rightful place. Otherwise the PF regime will reverse all the gains we have made so far, and we cannot let that happen. We need to be an example for Malawi and other countries and not the other way round.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com