MLC bemoans appointment of ‘non-media’ IBA head

THE Media Liaison Committee (MLC) says the appointment of Mabel Mung’omba, a non-media person, as chairperson of the IBA Board is disappointing and an affront to efforts to professionalise the media industry.

Chairperson Enock Ngoma said MLC was displeased with the appointment of non-media persons to head one of the sensitive and important media regulatory bodies, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), as its board chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

“The appointment of Ms Mabel Mung’omba, a non-media person as chairperson of the IBA Board, to preside over matters of media regulation and media sustenance, 54 years after independence, is disappointing and an affront to efforts to professionalise the media industry,” he said. “The IBA has a nine-member board and out of these, only Sr Beatrice Mwansa has a media background. The rest, excluding the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Mr Amos Malupenga, who is on the Board by virtue of him being PS, have no professional and academic media background and experience. Other board members with no media experience include the vice-chairperson Chalimba Phiri, Claire Limbwambwa, Margaret Siwale, Enita Hamatumbika, and Clement Ng’andu.”

Ngoma said for a long time, the MLC had noted, with regret, the appointment of individuals to preside over matters of media professionalism and ethical conduct of the media sector, an industry where they have no academic or professional experience.

He said non-media personnel from diverse professions have been appointed into media sensitive positions of authority and their reigns have not been beneficial to the growth and improvement of the media industry for a long time.

Ngoma said to the contrary, their major assignment had been to try and remove even the small space that the media are enjoying.

“We only hear them warning media institutions every day, without outlining anything progressive for the media industry. Our view is that if media personnel were appointed in such positions, they would be objective in every sense,” he said.

Ngoma said according to the IBA Act No. 17 of 2002 with various amendments, the IBA through its board is responsible for regulating the broadcast industry in Zambia by ensuring the promotion of a pluralistic and diverse broadcasting industry.

He said the functions of the IBA include among others, to grant, to renew, to suspend and cancel radio and television licenses.

Ngoma said the IBA was mandated to set professional media and ethical standards to be followed by all radio and TV stations as well as monitor licence holders to ensure that they are compliant.

“An example of an IBA board decision includes the closure of Prime Television through revocation of its licence, or the financially stifling of the media sector by suspending the operations of radio or TV stations for three months without broadcasting and revenue, thereby reducing the very plurality and diversity of which IBA is mandated to promote,” he said. “We would like to thank President Edgar Lungu for appointing journalists Ms Dora Siliya, and Mr Amos Malupenga, as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, and Permanent Secretary respectively. However, we note with regret that the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services continues to appoint non-media professionals to key media related boards.”

Ngoma said the minister was on record emphasising that journalism was a profession that should have standards.

“…if journalism was a profession, why would she relegate it to a level where the conduct of its professionals is judged by non-media professionals?” he asked.

Ngoma said Zambia currently had over 400 non-political and eminent Zambians who are experienced and well trained in various areas of media practice, media law, media finance and journalism.

“The MLC therefore calls upon Ms Mung’omba to relinquish her post as Board Chairperson to the only media person in the Board, Sr Beatrice Mwansa. The MCL further calls upon journalists in Zambia to safeguard their profession and interests by promoting the participation of experienced and knowledgeable media personnel in structures created for the media sector,” said Ngoma. “No journalist can be allowed to run the Law Association of Zambia or the Marketing or Medical Association or Boards of Engineering Institutions. So why should we surrender our space to other professions? Media personnel are capable of running their associations, professional bodies, and all boards in media organisations. We hope that this is the last time we are being disrespected in this manner.”