PF’s track record of lawlessness speaks for itself – Mwiimbu

LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says those in the PF are acting contrary to the laws of Zambia with impunity.

Mwiimbu, the Monze Central UPND member of parliament, was debating the report of the committee on legal affairs, human rights, national guidance, gender matters and governance: The African Peer Review Mechanism: the case of Zambia.

The motion was moved by Livingstone Central UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere on Tuesday.

Mwiimbu said of late, Zambians have witnessed a number of unwarranted, wanton attacks by PF cadres on those appearing on radio stations and attacks on radio stations themselves around the country.

He stressed that what has been happening of late is unprecedented.

“It has only occurred during the reign of the PF. The PF are intolerant to any opposing views. We saw attacks in Mpika, Isoka, Nakonde, Chipata, Nchelenge…Almost every radio station in this country has been attacked by PF cadres,” Mwiimbu debated. “So, what good governance are you talking about? The track record speaks for itself. I would like anyone who will stand on charge of PF to challenge me on whether what I have stated is not correct.”

He told those in the ruling party that their intolerance was denting their image.

Mwiimbu also asked if those in the PF could recall the atrocities which were committed against them during the MMD administration.

“Why are you doing things you used to condemn those days? You are becoming worse perpetrators of acts that were not in your interest when you were not in government,” he said. “You are worse than the way MMD was. The atrocities you used to complain [against] are worse now than they were that time.”

Mwiimbu further said the report under debate was talking about good governance and that such a virtue entailed that no one was above the law.

“The Minister of Health came to this House and informed us that we have COVID-19 in this country and [that] measures have been put in place. That there should be social distancing, members of the public who are more than 50 should not be able to gather. As the opposition we have obliged. But the PF have not obliged to that Statutory Instrument; they have continued holding rallies in Zambia, contrary to the COVID-19 regulations,” complained Mwiimbu. “The members of the opposition have been denied the right to assemble under this COVID-19 arrangement. But our colleagues on your right, Mr Speaker, with impunity, have continued doing what is prohibited. What rule of law are we talking about? Despite the established laws in place which everyone is expected to oblige, the PF are acting contrary to the laws of the country.”