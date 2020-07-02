Zesco’s smart meter project stinks with corruption – Kalala

JACK Kalala says Zesco’s announcement to roll out smart meters that will help mitigate load-shedding stinks with corruption.

Kalala, late president Levy Mwanawasa’s former special assistant for project implementation and monitoring, said the measure was worthless.

Recently, Zesco managing director Victor Mundende announced that the power utility

would soon roll out smart meters to help with load-shedding at a cost of US $40 million.

Reacting to Mundede’s announcement, Kalala said it was a treacherous scheme hatched to siphon money from the company for personal and partisan benefit.

“It is a wretched and a lousy measure to make one think that it is a treacherous scheme hatched to siphon money from the company for personal and partisan benefit. The dubious scheme stinks of plunder and corruption. Zesco being a public entity, the people of Zambia should reject the dubious and insane scheme,” he said in a statement. “This measure is not only wildly unreasonable and unacceptable but also does not make economic sense and defeats logic, thinking of normal and sane human beings. Zambia is endowed with a lot of sun, wind, rivers and coal in which investment can be made to generate more electricity for local use and export. Such investment would make electricity readily available for use by investors in other areas of the economy and indeed for domestic use.”

Kalala appealed to the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) to reject such a proposal.

He said ZPPA should instead advise Zesco to invest in more power generation projects.

“Egypt where El Sweldy comes from has achieved 100 per cent access to electricity. This is a country that has a population of 102,335,749 and that has only one river, the Nile, but it has three hydro power stations. In addition, they have set up gas, solar, oil and gas thermal plants to generate enough electricity in the country to meet the national demand,” Kalala stated. “This is what happens when you have competent and credible political leadership at the top. As for Zambia, this kind of leadership is unfortunately lacking. The questions that should be answered are: how will Zesco determine what appliances to switch off and at what time? In most households, electricity is prepaid. Why should Zesco switch off a client for a commodity that has already been paid for? Would it not be a breach of contract?”

He argued that in this era, electricity should be considered as a necessity, and not a luxury.

Kalala stated that the country needed a reliable source of energy to develop economically.

“Next year is a golden opportunity for Zambians to retire President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF in national interest as the Malawians have done with president Peter Mutharika and the DPP for their brazen impunity and amoral philosophy: ‘To steal today in order to live better tomorrow’,” said Kalala.