Beer drinking in restaurant not prohibited – Miles

LUSAKA July Brand Ambassador Miles Sampa says Lusaka City Council has not prohibited alcohol drinking except in a bar environment.

Speaking when he officiated at the launch of the Lusaka July Event Marlin Polo, the Lusaka mayor said alcohol can be consumed in a restaurant and at home without hindrance.

“Alcohol drinking is not prohibited, drinking alcohol is allowed. Here if we wanted, I was thirsty and wanted a glass of wine, I would have drunk it. I wouldn’t have broken any law. Its’ the bars…bars are a situation where there is a counter, people are there drinking, buying and you are opening and drinking, that is not allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sampa claims he does not watch ZNBC because the national broadcaster does not cover him.

“Diamond now is my TV of choice, I watch, I love it. I don’t watch ZNBC, sorry to say, I don’t…first because they don’t cover me anyway, I don’t know why. So I watch Diamond TV. Costa (Mwansa) was at MUVI but now he has taken his innovativeness there and Diamond TV is one of the most happening Television,” he said.

Sampa, who announced that he would soon be sponsoring and pioneering the Mayors 2019-20 awards aimed at appreciating various individuals and companies for their hard work, said by the time his term of office comes to an end Lusaka would not be the same.

“You will all be saying that kunali ba (there was a) Mayor Ba (Mr) Miles Sampa,” he said.

The annual Lusaka July event would be held on 25th by the PR Girl Media.

The Lusaka July organised by a local company headed by Chishimba and Monde Nyambe highlights the beauty of Zambia through fashion and entertainment.

Sampa, who expressed gratitude to have been offered the position as Ambassador, said Lusaka July had the potential to put Zambia on the map through the large regional attention it attracts.

He said the event, since its introduction in 2016 had become a beacon of national pride as it represents the vibrancy of Zambian creativity.

“The Lusaka July has proven to be a vital contribution to the economy, particularly for the creative and hospitality industries,” Sampa said.

He pledged to play his part in ensuring that the event was a success and an example of the way forward as “we continue to embrace the new normal”.

“It is important that we promote safe social gatherings. Therefore, I will see to it that this event adheres to all COVID-19 preventive measures, as recommended by the public health authorities,” Sampa said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had not been kind to entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry.

Sampa stressed the importance of the general public supporting the Lusaka July event.

Sampa was delighted to note that 10 per cent realised from the event would be donated to women and children who have been left vulnerable as a result of the pandemic.

And Chishimba said the organizing team was gratified that Sampa was on board to make the event memorable.

She said this year’s event had a special element to it as it is the first to happen following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Zambian Breweries head of marketing Sibajene Munkombwe highlighted his corporation’s long standing relationship with PR Girl Media and pledged to support the Lusaka July event in 2020 to set an example of safe and responsible socialising amidst COVID-19.

“This will be our first event partnership under the new normal and we are committed to setting a standard for events in the future,” said Munkombwe.

The Lusaka July networking event is inspired by the South African Durban July event and attracts over 300 opinion leaders, socialites, celebrities, and corporate figures in an occasion that combines fashion and the sport of Polo.