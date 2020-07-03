Call for early polls if you’re popular, Mweetwa challenges PF

CALL for early elections if you think you are popular, Zambians are ready for you, Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged PF.

Addressing the media in Livingstone on Monday Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central UPND member of parliament, said council by-elections are never a true measure of people’s thinking over the PF.

“If PF are so desperate about testing their popularity, let them not call for small-small by-elections in wards. The President of the Republic of Zambia has constitutional mandate to call for early elections if they think that they are popular so that they can have an early exit because they have definitely lost popularity. I am saying if they think they are popular, they can call for early elections because Zambians are ready for them now,” Mweetwa said.

He said the resignation of UPND councillors in some parts of the country, particularly the last resignations of four councillors in Lufwanyama, does not worry the UPND.

Mweetwa said the PF was under pressure in terms of the poor performance of the economy, huge international debt, high levels of unemployment and the non-payment of retirees’ terminal benefits.

“We are aware that the PF has been making frantic efforts to force councillors across the country and now especially on the Copperbelt to resign and defect,” he said. “We hear they have offered to the tune of K300,000 per councillor to resign and join PF and some people are asking, ‘Is it that the UPND is losing grip in their areas of strength?’ No, that is not the case. Councillors are resigning, more recently on the Copperbelt and some in Western Province for two reasons; the amounts of money that are being put on their table, for their temptation, sometimes are too colossal for weak souls. Therefore, some councillors that know that they may not come back because of their poor performance in their service delivery to their people are trying to look for a pension through this free money which PF is putting on their table. I want to report that before the resignations of the four, the UPND had 50 councillors on the Copperbelt. In a constituency, for instance, Chingola the UPND has eight councillors and PF has nine, that was far back in 2016. You can imagine in 2021, what is going to happen. Copperbelt is slipping; there is no doubt about that. We saw even the victory of the member of parliament for Roan, substantially it is attributed to the performance of the UPND.”

Mweetwa said the PF was avoiding trying to bribe mayors and council chairpersons to resign after it lost the Kaoma chairperson by-elections.

He said the second reason councillors were resigning was that some of them were influenced to contest by their communities in 2016 because of the challenges faced by political parties to find candidates with Grade 12 certificates, while others thought that the council was a haven of money.

Mweetwa advised UPND councillors and members of parliament to be steadfast and take a leaf from the experiences of former UPND members such as Richwell Siamunene, Greyford Monde and Poniso Njeulu who all defied the UPND by taking up ministerial posts in the PF.

And responding to Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale’s attacks, Mweetwa said he would not retract anything he said because it was not in the context that Hamukale was alleging.

Hamukale on Monday issued a press statement attacking Mweetwa for allegedly advocating that the UPND commences large political rallies.

“The advocacy by Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa to commence large political rallies is a not only an abrogation of presidential directives on COVID-19 management but also unpatriotic and provocative especially being an MP for Choma…we allowed UPND intraparty elections to take place because the gatherings were smaller and there was compliance to COVID-19 guidelines. I advise Hon Mweetwa to retract his position on political rallies. Look at how devastated the USA is due to their casual approach towards COVID-19 fight,” Hamukale said.

But Mweetwa said it was abhorrent for Hamukale to insinuate that the PF allowed the UPND to hold intraparty elections.

“They never allowed us. It is the law that allowed us and that allows people meetings. This idea that people who are in PF think that things are done according to their emotions, feelings and thoughts is a misplaced one. Human beings are there to just operationalise law through the institutions of law, institutions of law enforcement, institutions of law interpretations and institutions of law making that are there so that the country can be governed,” said Mweetwa. “You don’t govern because you hold a position of minister, you govern because there is a law that governs the people and your position is only there in furtherance of this life, to this animal or institution called government. It is high time that the PF begins to get these basics, then we will have less conflict in the way we run the affairs of our country. Let him warn his friends (PF MPs) that are going round holding huge meetings because that is an act of double standards.”