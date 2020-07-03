Chipata police arrest man for murdering wife

POLICE in Chipata District have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and taking her body to her mother.

Harrison Phiri of Nabvutika Compound is alleged to have committed the crime around 01:00 hours on Thursday.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala told Breeze FM that Harrison Phiri allegedly murdered his wife Sheila Phiri, aged 22 after a marital dispute.

He said the suspect who used a sharp object in the act was suspecting his wife of having a marital affair with another man from old Jim compound.

Sakala said the victim sustained a deep cut on the chest, bruises on the face and also on the left leg.

The Police Commissioner explained that after committing the offence, the suspect who was in a drunken state, lifted the body of his wife and took it to his mother in-law.

Sakala said the suspect has been charged with murder and will appear in court soon while the body of the victim has been deposited at Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.