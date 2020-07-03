DAKA, MWEPU READY FOR NEW CHALLENGE, SAYS MICHO

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic says Zambia’s duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka of Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg are now ready for a new challenge.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday at Football House, the Serbain said the fact that the duo has spent more than three years at the club, they need more challenge in their career.

“First of all, when someone is more than three years (at the club), they need more challenge. So when you have that in mind, I will just say that following everything that they’re doing even before becoming a coach, a neutral football lover, you would always be proud wherever you see African players playing,” he said.

“In my last 20 years, I have been an integral part soldier and servant of the game on the continent in search…. I have always followed the players and I have seen much more but nowadays much more following our boys which are there (Europe) in the country in the best possible way. I would say every single step they’re doing in that field, they are doing in their favour and enriching their CV and raising attention from the much bigger clubs because of their club Red Bull Salzburg.”

Micho said Daka and Mwepu are firmly on the right path and direction.

He expressed optimism that the duo would grab the chance many players have had.

“They will make Zambia proud because it is not very comfortable to have Tanzania up and they have Mbwaana Samatta at Aston Villa and down in Zimbabwe, they have a player in England and we are still looking for our players into the top five leagues,” he said.

He said Daka and Mwepu were the Zambian flag bearers are supposed to take the emblem to where there is much light, pride.

He expressed happiness that several Chipolopolo boys were ticking in their various clubs in Europe.

“I’m happy to see also other players that are active playing in Europe and I am talking about Evans Kangwa, Kinsley Kangwa, Lameck Banda playing in the Russian premier league and Swiss Premier League,” he said.

“We are following and we are always happy to see our players are getting a step into a right direction of having that competitive advantage I was speaking about.”