E/Province still tops on child pregnancies – NGOCC

NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga says Eastern Province has the highest statistics of teen pregnancies and child marriages.

Featuring on a special programme on Breeze FM in Chipata on Wednesday, Mulenga said it was interesting to note that a number of girls were being withdrawn from marriages and taken back to school.

“I am happy that even in chieftainess Kawaza’s area they are withdrawing girls from early marriages so that they go back to school. We’ve been getting statistics from Eastern Province. Eastern Province has the highest number of teen pregnancies as well as child marriages. A couple of years back, I remember coming here when the then first lady Dr Christine Kaseba launched the programme on ending child marriage,” she said.

Mulenga said as part of its strategic plan, NGOCC and its member organisations were carrying out a lot of sensitisation and withdrawing girls from early marriages.

“You know, yesterday (Tuesday) we were privileged to go to Manda Primary School (in paramount chief Mpezeni’s area) where 16 girls have been withdrawn from marriages, taking them back to school. So, our member organisation here, the Youth Development Foundation, is the one that is spearheading that programme,” said Mulenga.

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said women leadership could go a long way in shaping the destiny of Zambia.

“So, as we wait for 2021 general elections, we have a programme of training those that want to stand in different political parties. Currently, we are engaging political parties so that we hear the programmes which they have that would promote more women to join their political parties,” said Mwale. “We have also drawn up media programmes so that potential candidates could be featuring on radio stations and television stations to share with the people the development programmes agenda.”