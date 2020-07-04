Beyond the Obvious: there was a time when….

THERE WAS a time when you could apply for a job vacancy and receive a reply, whether you’re successful or not. Now you can apply for a job and remain waiting indefinitely, because jobs are a preserve of those who know who.

There was a time when you were refunded your transport money for going for aptitude tests or attend job interviews. Now you pay to apply for a college place, even when you are not guaranteed admission.

There was a time when you would leave college campus today and get a job tomorrow. Today you have to join a political party to find someone to recommend you for a job opening.

There was a time when we had no option but to belong to UNIP as the only political party. Now you take a risk to belong to the opposition.

There was a time when Bembas were perceived to be thieves. But now everyone gives a tip to move a bit.

There was a time when we assembled cars and fitted radios as a country. Now we import cheap toys made in backyard shops in Wuhan.

There was a time when those selling from their backyards were considered poor, but now that’s called having extra source of income.

There was a time when there was no Facebook and we knew each other facially. Now with Facebook, we know each other superficially.

There was a time when we had no social media but were very sociable. Now we are on every social platform but with few real friends.

There was a time when people stopped work to go to Bible College. Today people go to Bible College to find work.

There was a time when children were kids, now children are streetkids.

There was a time when as children we had play parks to play in. Now play parks are filled with car wrecks.

There was a time when patriotism was to salute the national flag. Today, to be patriotic is to patronise the ruling class.

There was a time when writing was a preserve of the few. Today all can write, but have to be sure to edit and reedit so as not to offend powers-that-be.

There was a time when our youths could express themselves openly before our Freedom Statues. Now they have to hide in the bush to say what they want.

There was a time when we had four hundred churches across the country and we were very righteous. Now we have 21,000 churches and more; and sin reigns. Well, that’s what it means that grace follows sin.

There was a time when we used to queue for scarce essential commodities for our home supplies. Today we queue up to draw water from communal taps.

There was a time when we were One Zambia, One Nation. Now we seem to be one Zambia of many divisions.

There was a time when our country strived to export something, but now everyone strives to import something.

There was a time when one Ngwee could buy you a bun at lunch break. But now hundred times that One Ngwee cannot buy one family a loaf of bread.

There was a time when speaking in tongues was considered crazy. Now speaking in tongues is a sign of spiritual power.

There was a time when men dressed like men and women like women. Now we all know about unisex, one size fits all attires.

There was a time when the corrupt were frowned upon. Now the corrupt want to be our role models.

There was a time when people went to church for repentance. Now people go there to pay penance.

There was a time when we paid nothing to watch TV and got what we needed. Now we pay for full bouquets and still remain unsatisfied.

There was a time when we had no mobile phones and kept our promises. Now we have 4G internet communication but can’t be on time and break promises wittingly.

There was a time when we knew our neighbours. Now we know how tall our neighbour’s parameter wall is.

There was a time when foreigners respected us. Now we need to be careful to negotiate with migrants.

There was a time when reporters reported news. Now everyone reports about anything.

There was a time when we used to greet and hug. But we don’t do that anymore.

There was a time when masking was for Nyau masquerades. Now everyone masks up.

Finally, a time is coming when you’ll remember that I said There was a Time when.

Whatsapp= 097 2 777 285

Email: davieschilufya@gmail.com