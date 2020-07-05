Bill 10, COVID-19 have exposed PF cynicism, dishonesty -Sichula

NDC Copperbelt chairman George Sichula says Bill 10 and the coronavirus pandemic have exposed the cynicism, incompetence and brazen dishonesty of the tiny clique that runs Zambia.

In a statement, Sichula said the PF government was of liars, crooks and conmen whose mask has been torn to expose the ugly face of class privilege.

“As Alan Woods explains, the public is sick of being treated with contempt. President Lungu and his PF party are destined for the dustbin of history. Examine their faces for as long as you like, and you will not find any trace of emotion: not a nervous twitch, not the single blink of an eyelid. Abraham Lincoln once famously said: ‘you can fool some of the people all the time, and all of the people some of the time. But you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.’ And the Zambian people are tired of being fooled,” Sichula said.

Sichula said Zambia should be for Zambians, but lamented that it looked like it had been sold to the highest bidder.

“How can leadership be for sale by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) honestly? We have watched under telescopes for a long time the way things are being run by the PF government. Zambians have a lot of questions on how you are managing the affairs of the country. Many questions remain in suspense and calls for answers; infernos in the markets, gassing, COVID-19 fake results meant to bar the opposition, poor economy, unemployment, job loses, all point to one thing, crookedness,” he said.

Sichula said the onset of COVID-19 has convinced people that there was one law for the powerful and privileged of the land, and another law for the rest of the population.

He said COVID-19 had exposed once and for all the blatant lie that Edgar Lungu and his crew represent the government “of the common people.”

“And it looks like this is the richest cabinet ever in the history of Zambia. Ministers and MPs are busy distributing mealie-meal in their constituencies on a daily basis and dishing out big, shocking public donations. Where are they getting the money to feed their cadres when Zambians are suffering? The mask has been torn away to reveal the ugly face of class privilege hidden beneath it. This is a government of liars, crooks and conmen.”

Sichula has challenge President Lungu to resign on moral ground following his incompetence to rule and failure to provide leadership as Head of State.

“Zambia is a failed state right now. Systems have failed and law is being broken with impunity. Corruption has become the order of the day. This country is on auto-pilot and requires the leadership vacuum to be filled up by credible leadership,” said Sichula.