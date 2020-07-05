Disability without education automatically becomes a double disability – Hamuhuma

ENLIGHT Abilities co-board chairperson Professor Gaudenzio Rossi says once children with disabilities are well looked after and educated, there will be much more peace.

And Enlight Abilities co-founder Miyoba Hamuhuma says disability without education automatically becomes a double disability.

In his message on Friday to 25 teachers who were trained in inclusive education by Enlight Abilities, Prof Rossi said education should be inclusive for all the people.

He said inclusion should be the new norm.

“Once children with disability are well looked after then we can get much more peace, we won’t see them begging on the streets. Now if they have to go round the street then it’s because they have no education, nowhere to hung on, so we need people like the teachers to pass on all the right messages to them. My message is that this training that the teachers have undergone should advantage the disabled community. This training should advantage the education of the disabled. There are a lot of disabled children that need assistance,” he said.

Prof Rossi thanked the Rehabilitation International for the grant to Enlight Abilities towards the promotion of quality inclusive education for children with disabilities in Chipata district.

He said without RI, the training was not going to be possible.

Prof Rossi said the training that aimed at enhancing the capacity of teachers in inclusive education would promote inclusive education where the disabled children would get an opportunity to be educated together with the non-disabled children in an ordinary school setup.

Prof Rossi said Enlight Abilities was collaborating well with the Ministry of Education.

“I have no doubt that the three days training has made a huge impact on these teachers. I also hope that this training will increase the number of children with disabilities to be enrolled in the schools where the beneficiary teachers came from so that disabled children could at least attain maximum quality education,” he said.

Prof Rossi commended The Mast and Breeze FM for covering activities of Enlight Abilities and supporting activities of all disability organisations in Zambia.

And Hamuhuma said he was grateful to The Mast for covering the young and ambitious organisation, Enlight Abilities, during its initial stages.

He said he was happy that his long time dream of making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities was now bearing fruits.

Hamuhuma said the organisation was making a huge difference in the lives of children with disabilities.

“We are not here to duplicate any efforts of any organisation; we are simply here to purely supplement the efforts that other organisations are doing. We are so grateful to other organisations that are also supporting children with disabilities in various ways. In Inclusion, there is no competition but it should be the issue of working together for the common goal. And that common goal is ensuring that no one is left behind. I am so happy that things have started happening. Let the teachers put this knowledge to good use so that children with disabilities can also be helped. I always say that disability and lack of education becomes a double disability, so please let’s try to see how children with disability can be educated,” he said.

Hamuhuma said Enlight Abilities organisation wants to see to it that children with disabilities are supported and that they do not become a burden as perceived by the society.

He also commended the Enlight Abilities Board, the State Department in the United States of America, American Embassy in Lusaka and Mike Greally of Ireland for being supportive to the organisation.

And one of the trained teachers, Chibale Lungu, of Magwero School for the Blind said the training had come at the right time.

He thanked Enlight Abilities for the initiative that would go a long way.