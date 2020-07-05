Headline Matters with Chambwa: The mood

Guys, or maybe cherished readers, have you observed something? Not that tawdry 44 seconds amai busa lewd video with a hushing volume. I mean something vexing, of course, to a politically awake and especially jobless young and full adult. Is there anything like that? Anyway, tuvwiye (let’s whisper to each other)!

From the time the mask fell, the mood in the country is overwrought. Or should I say the information ministry is busy. Youths have suddenly become so treasured to the REGIME. We should not forget that Presidents govern but kings rule. I thought I should say that! POOR young people are ‘freely’ walking into ministries and being promised this and that, something akin to pillow talk. Nonsense, if you like.

But are those ostentatious youths disgruntled, as per the code in town? Whatever the case, high five or fist bump to Wezi, Pilato and company. By the way, I l.o.v.e Wezi. Esther in Kasama, I mean platonic love, please. But the dismal story is that young people can now gather at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. Before the bush protest, all young people were gifted with was nothing but a menacing constabulary. Menacing? Yes, don’t they kill?

To the uninitiated who rely on two eyes, two ears and “probably” five senses, this governmental ‘babysitting” of young people, transient as it may be, will certainly leave the youths empowered. Isn’t there a monetary package for youths? Anyway, astute Zambians know that this is all staged drama being directed by veteran chatterboxes. At least I know and there is no way I can fail to infer prattle, at face value.

Sometimes I sound like a mere exasperated and disgruntled fellow from Katuba who has never achieved anything tangible in life. Granted, I have no queues of degrees. But look, I got a distinction in English in Grade 12. Is this article anywhere near to endorsing the validity of my distinction in the English language?

While still at academic performance, I can tell you that I have a distinction in mathematics at Grade 12. I prove that to you? 402 days from today, July 5, 2020, it will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 – the voting day. That’s the reason political dinosaurs have rushed to embracing youths and subjecting them to something enticing like heavy-petting. Time is speedily running out and THE MOOD isn’t favourable. Wait for MORE inanity, as the mood gets MORE tense. Don’t say more tenser! Hahaha!

