KICK OFF: LET THE GAMES BEGIN! BUT…

ON July 18, 2020, the MTN/FAZ Super League returns under the new normal having been suspended for three months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the Head of State, who is also patron of the Football Association of Zambia, announced last week that sports activities may resume next month under serious adherence to public health guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, football is back on our screens in empty stadiums as one of the measures put in place to prevent spread of the virus among soccer fans.

Listening to presentations on the preparedness involving both the Super League and national division one teams in the northern circuit and the midlands gives hope that the remainder of the season would go incident-free.

FAZ, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Council of Zambia took a lot of time to explain to the club executives the measures put in place and what is expected of all clubs in terms of adherence to the laid down rules.

Failure to adhere to the rules will result in teams forfeiting the points, painful yes, but very important.

Clubs must make a clarion call to their supporters, especially to those traditionally referred to as big teams, whose fans make entrance into the stadium a matter of life and death.

Supporters must realise that this is just as painful for them to miss a football match just as it is for their respective executives to lose the revenue from the gate-takings occasioned by playing behind closed doors.

We are all in the midst of a public health war and as such everyone must do their part in defending that which they love from suffering severe consequences because of their carelessness.

No one should drop the guard and I am sure the rise in the infection rate in Europe, the US and Asia must be a reminder for the need to respect professional health advice and follow the restrict guidelines religiously.

The developed world dropped the guard and look at the surge in infections! We certainly can’t afford a spike of new infections seeing that already our economy is on the death bed.

It will be unfair to FAZ and the working group that lobbied so much for the resumption of the league to have the league cancelled again because a few people failed to control themselves.

There are fixtures that are so tempting to supporters, I am referring to the biggest game of the land, the Kitwe derby, Nkana vs Power Dynamos, then we have ZESCO United vs Nkana, ZESCO United vs Forest Rangers, Nkana vs ZANACO, Forest vs ZANACO, and those other fixtures involving Green Eagles, NAPSA Stars, the bottom teams fighting relegation will be so tempting to the fans.

But ladies and gentlemen, rules are rules and we are talking about our own lives at stake here. No derby is worth a life, simple!

There are games that will be broadcast live on Supersport Television but it’s not all the games that will be live on television like the case is in Europe.

But we are in the internet era and most of you dear soccer fans have access to various social media platforms that can livestream your respective matches that are not on television.

This is the time for those clubs who have not invested in their media departments to do so because this period will surely expose them and pit them against their own supporters.

So, between now and 18th everyone has time to be prepared both materially, physically and psychologically to play and enjoy football in the new normal.

COVID-19 will surely pass, it will not last forever, but as long as it is still here, we have to accept to live with it and navigate through this difficult time together.

Remember, protect yourself to protect others. Let us observe the guidelines and may the best team win this interesting league.

Otherwise, let the games begin as we mask-up and keep social distances.

By the way, my sources tell me there is news, a love letter from Zurich which we’ll deal with tomorrow and I am sure President Lungu will be very interested to see it, until then, see you soon.

dariouskapembwa6@gmail.com