The Perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri: Allow the nestling chicks, keets grow together Part 1

Our world today grapples with a number of social ills; ranging from social-economic deprivation, racial discrimination, political animosity, tribal acrimony and ethnic conflicts, among others anti-social behaviours. On the perspective today, I will talk about racism. Racism has grave repercussions to society. These repercussions may include micro-aggressions or/and ethnophaulism (racial slur), racial profiling, racial segregation, racial servitude, racial discrimination, racial depravity, apartheid, colonialism, racial homicides and genocide.

Elizabeth Candy Staton once said that, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal.” Professor Stanley Marion Garn posits that, “All human beings belong to the same species. But the human species consists of many races, and members of each race resemble one another in many ways.” We have a number of races, but there are three major ones namely; Caucasoid (Whites), Negroid (Blacks) and Mongoloid (Asians). The major rift is between the Caucasians and the Negroes. According to Thomas F. Pettigrew, racism is a narrow-mindedness perpetrated by inconsiderate people. He wrote that, “Racism is a form of prejudice. Many people tend to consider their own appearance and behaviour as normal and therefore desirable. They may distrust or fear people who look or act differently.”

Racism has a very long history. Literature written at least two centuries ago shows the racial derogation targeted at the ‘people of colour’ at that time. Take for example the description of the ‘Black’ people in the 1798 entry of the word NEGRO in the Encyclopaedia Britannica: the people of colour were known as NEGRO or Homo peli nigra who were defined as, “…the human species, who are entirely black…Round cheeks, high cheek-bones, a forehead somewhat elevated, a short, broad, flat nose, thick lips, small ears, ugliness, and irregularity of shape, characterise their external appearance. The Negro woman have the loins (waist) greatly depressed, and very large buttocks, which give the back the shape of a saddle. Vices the most notorious seem to be the portion of this unhappy race: idleness, treachery, revenge, cruelty, impudence, stealing, lying, profanity, debauchery, nastiness and intemperance, are said to have extinguished the principles of natural law, and to have silenced the reproofs of conscience. They are strangers to every sentiment of compassion, and are an awful example of the corruption of man when left to himself.”

The picture above is a pure case of ethnophaulism, which makes one race to seem inferior to another; the description expressed a concise intent and a meticulous exhibition of hatred, in which the writer/s only conscientiously focused on the negative attributes of the black people. By so doing, they sought to justify their animosity and with impunity placed the Caucasoid over an ‘inferior’ Negroid race. The description could have been true, but it is not true that Negroes only had negative characteristics. They could not identify any positives, not even the obvious: the vitality and tenacity of the blacks. It’s an open secret that one of the gifts of this race is their physical strength. These people worked in plantations and mines for long hours with little or no rest. They wore tattered clothes, ate small amounts of food. They were chained in shackles and publicly scourged for almost anything, they were fastened in racks and tortured. They had stopped living and were barely existing. Their existence was at the mercy of the whites, who could execute them as an extra-judicial punishment. Negroes in servitude were only human beings by name; they were not allowed to be human. They were precluded from marrying and to found a family. These people were alienated from their families, but the ‘superior race’ still expected them to be happy. The description of a Negro above, explains why racial profiling (criminal arraignment of innocent individuals) of blacks is common in the Western countries. It also explains why there are many extra judicial killing of blacks by whites.

It is unbelievable and so disturbing to note how this social construct has been passed from generation to generation; and the vice seems to be gaining momentum with a number of incidences in the recent past causing a world revolution against racism. Racism was therefore defined by Professor Stanley Marion Garn, as a belief that members of one or more races are inferior to members of the other races. Protagonists of this belief claim that members of their own race are superior physically, mentally and culturally; and therefore deserve special rights and treatment. Teresa Downs could not agree more than this notion when she said, “I have unfairly benefited from the colour of my skin. White privilege is not acceptable.” It is therefore important to note that racism is practised by whites over the ‘people of colour’, especially the “blacks”.

Racism can either be individual or institutional (corporate). Individual racism is the collective prejudicial beliefs and actions, while corporate racism is institutionalised enemity through policies; in hospitals, schools, government, labour market and commerce to favour a race over other/s. The sum total of this anti-social behaviour is that the marginalised race will receive poor health care (if any), less or no school places, under-employment or no job opportunities, lack of social amenities and ultimately deprivation of life, because ‘their lives don’t matter’.

For the purpose of this write up, I will redefine racism as a psychological projection; where the delinquent person exhibits hatred towards a member from another race. This baseness is not a natural trait (inborn), but a result of nurturing (conditioning) or upbringing. Alex Haley attested to this fact when he remarked that, “Racism is taught in our society, it is not automatic behaviour towards persons with dissimilar physical characteristics.” Children are born hatred free and are able to favourably interact with anyone until the parent or guardian tells them not to.

It is a notorious fact that we are not born racist, we only get conditioned to hate others. Nelson Mandela, a champion of equality and human dignity, said, “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” If people can be inured to hate, they can also be taught to love and tolerate diversity. If you cannot love another race, you can at least tolerate them. We need to nip racism in its bud by training children to be inclusive. We can learn a lesson from a practice among poultry farmers; where the Guinea fowl’s eggs are put on the broody hen’s clutch of eggs for them to hatch. The hatchlings grow together, and they are seemingly not separated by the difference in their physical features and the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) makeup. Both chicks and keets are nurtured by the hen into adult chickens and Guinea fowls conditioned as siblings.

What habituation does to the hatchlings is to eliminate any inkling of indifference and inculcate inclusivity. If poultry birds can allow the chicks and keets grow together, and eliminate the schism between the two different species, what more of a rational being? Let us teach our children to embrace everyone. “Allow the Chick and Keets grow together” in the spirit of brotherhood. Let the black child, the white child and the Asian grow together. The onus is on each one of us to make a difference in any way possible. You may not manage to galvanise a mass movement, but any contribution counts. Cornell West calls everyone to rally together and liberate society when he mentioned that, “None of us alone can save the nation or the world. But each of us can make a positive difference if we commit ourselves to do so.”

We can take a leaf from men and women, both white and black who made a difference in the fight for human dignity. In 1787 Josiah Wedgwood (Grandfather to Charles Darwin), crafted the anti-slavery medallion depicting a chained black man kneeling down, with the inscription, “Am I not a man, and a brother?” In 1849 Harriet Tubman having escaped from slavery, rescued 70 slaves through the Underground Railroad (an anti-slavery network of safe houses). It is estimated that by 1850, up to 100,000 slaves were rescued through the Underground Railroad. In 1863 Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation to outlaw slavery in America. In 1955 Rosa Parks started the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, which were reckoned as the first U.S protests against segregation at a large-scale. Other names include; Sojourner Truth, Martin Luther, Elizabeth Candy Staton, EL-Hajj Malik EL-Shabazz aka Malcom X, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Ghandi.

You too can etch your name in the annuals of history as having habituated a culture of love and tolerance. A clarion call by Roger Ebert is for parents, guardians and teachers to make strides towards the elimination of racism, “Parents and schools should place great emphasis on the idea that it is alright to be different. Racism and all other ‘isms’ grow from primitive tribalism, the instinctive hostility against those of another tribe, race, religion, nationality, class or whatever. You are a lucky child if your parents taught you to accept diversity.”

The message is loud and clear; the starting point is to note that God created everyone in His likeness and created man of “one blood”, allotted time and determined habitation for everyone. The blood that runs in a Negroid is the same that runs in the Caucasoid and the Mongoloid. There is no different between the races. Despite the conspicuous difference in physical appearance, we still share the homogeneity of the creator’s semblance. According to the comment of races in the World Book Encyclopaedia Vol.16; there is only one cradle for man, “All human beings have a common ancestry. In this sense, all people are related to one another.” It does not matter whether one is white or person of colour.

For today I will end here, good day.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com