We must socialise education – SP

SOCIALIST PARTY spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula says Zambia’s education system must be made absolutely free to deal with three systematic problems of unemployment, lack of access to education, and access to decent healthcare services.

Kafwabulula, who was announced last week as the youngest party spokesperson, was featured on a Diamond Television programme yesterday morning.

Asked what prompted her entry into politics, Kafwabulula said two things were involved.

“I am young, not just young, I am a young woman; there are particular problems that come or are associated with being a young woman, one of them being young women’s health. The problem of menstrual poverty obviously is high up the rank. A lot of young women are not able to get the same quality education or even access to education because they don’t have access to menstrual hygiene products. Sometimes they have to miss exams especially in the rural areas and even here in town the situation is the same, even with university students. The question then becomes how do we solve our problems if we are not actively participating in politics?” she asked.

Kafwabulula said it was politics that decides the policies, the laws to be formulated for young women.

Asked how she was participating in politics when as a political party they don’t consider themselves politicians, Kafwabulula said she “did not think it matters what you call yourself, whether or not you are participating and we are not participating in politics for politics own sake, that’s why we insist that we are not politicians, we are revolutionaries.”

“We are participating in politics because it is only through politics, only when you are member of parliament, a ward councilor or president that you are actually able to create laws and implement policy that will effectively change society. For instance, one of the major problems that young people in Zambia face today is that they don’t have access to education because they don’t have money,” she said. “That’s a huge problem across the board, whether you are talking about primary education, secondary or even tertiary education.”

Kafwabulula said a lot of young people in Zambia today were not able to go to higher learning institutions because they do not have the resources.

“And as a party, our stance is that we must socialise education; for us education must be free on all levels just to ensure that young people are able to access it and also that young people are able to better themselves,” she said.

Kafwabulula wondered how effective it would be for them to effect such change without engaging in politics.

“That’s why we insist that we are not politicians. If there was another way to do it, we would have done it,” she said.

On the K6m young empowerment through agriculture and livestock, Kafwabulula said there was need to first ask why the youth need empowerment.

She said there was need to find out the bigger problems of the youth in the country.

“I will point to three major problems, the first being unemployment, the second being access to education, and the third being access to decent healthcare services. Those are systematic problems and those are not problems you can sort out simply by giving out money,” she said. “What we need to do is to respond to the systematic problems and the only way we can respond to these systematic problems is first of all by socializing education, that’s the first point of call. The second point of call is that, as a party, one of our values is equity. Equity entails that the least amongst us should be afforded an opportunity to benefit from the good things of the country or what people call the national cake.”

Kafwabulula said the only way to ensure that the least among the youth were able to participate was by ensuring that youths drive the process or the agenda.

“Did the youths of Zambia ask for specifically money?” she asked.

She said the stance of the Socialist Party was that youths must be in the forefront of the decisions or processes that concern them.

She wondered whether the K6m answers the systematic problems that young people in the country face.

Kafwabulula said the K6m would not be enough to address the three challenges of the youths.

“The long term response to this should be that the youth of the country should be the ones to drive the agenda. The only way they can drive this agenda is if they are the members of parliament, if they are the ones who are the ministers, if they are the ones in the forefront of everything that concerns them,” she said.

She said equity demands that the person that had suffered must also be in the front driving their own agenda.

She said if the youth continue to be sidelined and marginalized in decision-making process then “we are going to continue putting band aides on very big wounds, without stitching them up”.

Kafwabulula said in 2021, the Socialist Party would have one of the largest contingence of youths contesting electoral positions.

However, Kafwabulula called for transparency over the K6m.

“We need to find out how a youth from Chavuma, how a youth from Kanyama is going to benefit from this, how are youths going to benefit from this empowerment? There’s need to be a lot of transparency and accountability,” Kafwabulula said.

Bwalya Nonde from the PF said empowerment should be discussed from a broader perspective.

He said empowerment does not just evolve around financial empowerment but cuts across many areas.

Nondo said the government had a responsibility and obligation to its citizens and that all youths were entitled to empowerment.

“It’s now about where you belong, it’s not abut youths in the Patriotic Front alone…you don’t have to belong to any political party, you just have to be Zambian,” Nonde said.

But Kafwabulula said in dealing with systematics problems there was need to socialise education by ensure that it is free from primary to tertiary.

She also said there was need for a health system that provides menstrual hygiene for women for free.

But Nonde said a lot of young people were being empowers in education given the high number of tertiary institutions that have been established since the PF assumed power in 2011.

“It’s only in the Patriotic Front that we have four university teaching hospitals with an unprecedented number of health facilities in the country, meaning that young people have now access to quality health and education,” Nondo said.

But Kafwabulula said it is the principle more than anything else that matters.

“The principle is free education. Is it totally free? When you go to the University of Zambia there are students who are still paying fees,” said Kafwabulula.

Nonde on the other end said no government that had just assumed power would realistically make education provision free.