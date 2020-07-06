Chama shouldn’t predict confusion over Lungu challenge – Chipenzi

MCDONALD Chipenzi says defence minister Davies Chama must not predict confusion to scare away possible challengers to President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility question.

Chipenzi, the Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia executive director, told Chama that challenging any aspiring candidate for any elective office in Zambia was a constitutional right, unlike a democratic one.

Recently, an online news site, Daily Revelation, reported Chama, who is PF deputy national chairman, saying no ‘patriotic’ person could be irresponsible to challenge Edgar Lungu’s eligibility, saying they would fail to control what would happen, as filing of nomination papers was highly volatile.

The minister added that even the courts would not entertain an attempt to challenge Lungu’s presidential candidature.

“And you know when filing nominations, it’s a very highly volatile, potentially charged in terms of emotions. There are crowds at the courts and then you just come up with such, imagine what will happen. You will fail to control what will happen,” said Chama, arguing that President Lungu was eligible. “We can’t even imagine that a person can be such irresponsible, unless a person who is not patriotic enough. They want to cause unnecessary tension in the nation; that will not be condoned. I don’t think the courts will be such irresponsible…. There will be anarchy. The President is standing, those who have got imaginary petitions, imaginary injunctions, he is standing. So, we can rest assure them that the President is standing.”

In a statement on Sunday, Chipenzi, an electoral expert, wondered why Chama and others in the PF were scared of the challenge against the eligibility nomination question of President Lungu to contest next year’s elections.

“Defence minister, Davies Chama, must stop threatening citizens with intentions to challenge the nomination of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s 2021 presidential bid. Mr Chama must not predict confusions to scare away possible challengers to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility question,” Chipenzi stated.

“Does it mean that he (President Lungu) does not qualify, hence their suggestion that any petition must be done post-elections and fear that any petition before election would cause confusions?”

He encouraged those with intentions to challenge President Lungu’s “third term” attempt not to relent. “They have a constitutional and democratic right to do so and they are actually carrying out their constitutional mandate of defending the Constitution from possible violation and violators,” Chipenzi stated. “Article 106(3) and Article 111(3) demonstrably guide that a president who has held office twice does not qualify for re-election as Republican President while a Vice-President who has been twice selected as running mate is not qualified to be selected for a third time.”

He said it was for that reason that both President Lungu and Vice-President Inonge Wina did not qualify to re-contest their respective office.

“Any attempt to do so must be challenged, as provided for under Article 52(4), in the Constitutional Court,” stated Chipenzi.

“It is for this reason that attempt to repeal Article 52 by Bill 10 is mischievous, treacherous and betrayal of constitutionalism for political expedience in Zambia and must be rejected vehemently.”