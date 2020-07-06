Consider the cost of your freedom – M’membe

FRED M’membe says during this Heroes Day, Zambians should consider the cost of their own freedom.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, tipped Zambians to celebrate.

He said this in a statement, ahead of this year’s Heroes Day which falls today.

“This Heroes Day, consider the cost of your own freedom. But then, celebrate,” Dr M’membe stated.

"Remember their families and those who loved them; pray for their comfort and peace, their protection and provision, and that they will find a way forward through their grief and pain. Say a prayer of thanksgiving for your own life and your liberty."

He stated that on such days as Heroes, “we pay special tribute to our Ngoni ancestors who were killed by the British colonial forces of Cecil John Rhodes defending their land and minerals”.

“Rather than being forgotten with the passing of years, their exemplary lives, their selflessness, and their heroism should be remembered by all of us. We should see them live again, we should note their presence in the revolutionary struggles we are today waging: above all, they should remain alive in our consciousness and hearts,” Dr M’membe stated.

“On days such as this, we should remember more than just those who died fighting alongside commander Nsingo from December 1897 to February 4, 1898; we should remember all those who gave their lives for our country’s independence and our freedoms.”

He stated that on days like Heroes, Zambians should remember Mama Alice Lenshina Mulenga Mubisha and all the members of her church who died defending their church, belief and their people’s right to have a church of their own creation – the Lumpa Church.

Dr M’membe added that every commemoration should be like a synthesis of people’s glorious history, “a history written with great sacrifices and the loss of many valuable lives and much blood.”

“But as we commemorate Heroes Day today, let’s ask ourselves: who is a hero? Our simple answer is: it is a person who is admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities,” he stated. “A hero is someone who gives of himself, often putting his own life at great risk, for the greater good of others. However, such as in war situations, what is good for others will always divide opinion into opposing camps.”

Dr M’membe stated that outside of the standard dashing war portraits of men and women facing the gates of hell, “the most heroic are often the most ordinary of people doing ordinary things for a greater humane purpose”.

“The word “Hero” is far too often applied these days without much thought. Its meaning has become muddied and not, as it was meant to be, an extraordinary example of human achievement that makes the rest of us gasp in wonder or question the validity of the honour,” he stated.

“A hero is any man or woman who refuses to live in an utterly passive manner. However, recognising that virtue as “heroic” depends on who benefits as a result of that refusal – another person, a tribe, a nation, and so on and so forth.”

He stated that heroes overcome their fear of danger in order to do good for others.

Dr M’membe stated that true heroes and revolutionaries always fought for the future.

“We think that the idea of the future society, nation, world is the most important, most noble idea that a hero, a revolutionary can harbour.

But to fight for the future does not mean to avoid doing everyday what must be done for the present. These two ideas must not be confused,” he stated. “Today is the special day we listen to solemn tributes paid to those who made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives for our independence and our freedoms.”

Dr M’membe stated that today was the day Zambians hear stories of heroes’ valiant service and poignant memories shared by those who loved them.

“We are always touched by the sadness that comes from wondering how life would be different had they continued to live among us. It is always a mixture of gratitude and grief we feel at these moments,” he stated.

“As we consider the two emotions these commemorations evoke – the grief and the joy – we should realise both are important and appropriate. We must honour our fallen heroes. We must remember their lives and their sacrifices. We must pay tribute. We must let the full weight of the cost of our struggle for independence and freedoms sink in – blood, sweat, struggle, life itself.”

Dr M’membe continued, “then we must shake off the dust of grief.”

“Our heroes, after all, did not die so that we would sink into the grave with them. They died so that we could live free. So this Heroes Day, consider the cost of your own freedom,” stated Dr M’membe. “But then, celebrate. Spend time with those you love. Be kind to those you don’t.

Most of all, bow your head. Say a prayer of remembrance for those who served our nation – giving their own lives in sacrifice for ours. Remember their families and those who loved them; pray for their comfort and peace, their protection and provision, and that they will find a way forward through their grief and pain. Say a prayer of thanksgiving for your own life and your liberty.”