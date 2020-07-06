Every dog has its day, Nkombo warns Lungu and Kanganja

UPND elections committee chairman Gary Nkombo has reminded President Edgar Lungu, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja that every dog has got its day.

He also charges that the ruling PF is evidently paranoid.

Nkombo, the Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament, was lamenting about skewed COVID-19 restrictions, being used as a pretext to stop UPND intraparty elections.

He underscored that the UPND would do everything at its disposal within the legal framework, “to make sure that they (PF) no longer use tricks such as COVID-19 when it applies to us.”

“There will come a time when Mr Kampyongo, Mr Edgar Lungu, Mr Kanganja, all their efforts put together, will not match the disgruntled people of this country, who we represent at this particular time. So, they should know that every dog has got its day and their day is soon coming,” Nkombo cautioned, when he addressed journalists at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on Friday. “The one thing that should be clear in PF’s mind is that oppressed people can only be oppressed but for a very limited amount of time. That is a fact of life! Oppression is always temporally. We’ll use every avenue that is at our disposal to balance up the act where Zambians can now, once again, enjoy real freedom to associate, freedom of conscience and freedom of anything, according to the Bill of Rights.”

He added that discrimination had become the PF’s only survival means in the government.

“[But it] has been exposed so badly that in the midst of by-elections that they have been creating…” Nkombo said

Meanwhile, Nkombo indicated that the issue of intraparty elections was enshrined in the Republican Constitution, and that it ought to be actualised, without hindrances.

“[But] if people want to fulfil the law, they come and clamp them down. There will come…We are ready to fill the jails. Even those who go to jail, there is a presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty,” noted Nkombo. “When they put us in all their prison cells for wanting to meet a constitutional requirement, the courts of law are going to acquit us. PF has got a clear pattern of people who are suffering from paranoia. They are scared of the unknown!”