South chiefs urge ECZ to extend voter registration period

CHIEFS Mukuni and Hamusonde of Southern Province say the 30-day voter registration exercise pronounced by ECZ is not sufficient to capture the targeted nine million voters.

And Hamusonde has appealed to the PF not to politicise the national registration card (NRC) issuance exercise.

In separate interviews, the two traditional leaders suggested an extension of the exercise.

“The October commencement of the voter registration exercise, as set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, is too short a time to achieve the targeted goal of nine million voters. The ECZ must consider extending it by at least three months,” said Mukuni. “A lot of people in my chiefdom have to trek long distances to access basic services such as health care, but imagine, with limited national registration centres, how do they easily get NRCs? My subjects have to either get to Livingstone, Kazungula or Zimba to obtain the IDs. But the problem is that one is not assured of getting the ID just on arrival. So they have to make return visits which end up being costly.”

And Hamusonde urged government to also embark on mobile NRC issuance exercises so as to enable the Electoral Commission of Zambia meet its target.

“30 days as set by the ECZ is not enough. This exercise is so important for the nation’s democracy to be given these few days. I suggest that they extend the period for at least two months,” said Hamusonde. “I also hope that the PF will not politicise the exercise by systematically interfering in the NRC issuance exercises as has been the case of late where only a few youths are being given NRCs per day. I hear that in some areas, if not the whole of Southern Province, only 20 NRCs are given per day at registration centres. This needs to stop.”