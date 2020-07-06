State House support for Chilufya

In trying to defend Dr Chitalu Chilufya, who is due in court this week, State House says an allegation is not a conviction.
“According to Article 18(2) of the Zambian Constitution, every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he or she is proven or pleads guilty. And since the Zambian Constitution, as stated in Article 1 (1), overrides any other written law, or customary law, or customary practice, everyone must respect the presumption of innocence law,” President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Isaac Chimpampe stated in a statement last Wednesday.
“Despite being charged with criminal offences, in this case corruption allegations, Hon. Chilufya is currently innocent until proven otherwise by the courts of law. This assumption is predicated on the principle of presumption of innocence, which is enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia and is consistent with according an accused fair trial. Therefore, a mere allegation is not a conviction and it is not the duty of the accused to prove his innocence. The principle presumption of innocence until proven guilty by the courts of law is also enshrined in the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights. Dr Chilufya remains innocent in the eyes of President Lungu until the courts of law proves him otherwise. The President respects the independence of the Judiciary and other organs such as the Police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Drug Enforcement Commission, among others, and will do nothing to interfere in the operations of these entities as long as he remains President. His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, will, therefore, presume the innocence of Hon. Chilufya and leave it to the prosecution and the courts to prove the minister, otherwise.”
This is as expected, a template from this regime that can never be altered. From the first day, we expected Edgar to defend Dr Chilufya.
Even for the ACC to finally come public on its investigations and subsequent charging of Dr Chilufya, it took public pressure.
And given the open statement from State House, it is now going to be a tall order for the ACC to prosecute Dr Chilufya who is not only a cabinet minister but Edgar’s blue-eyed boy.
It is in Edgar’s interest to defend Dr Chilufya and end the matter as swiftly as possible. In the coming days, Dr Chilufya will be escorted to court by a horde of cadres alighting from his ministerial vehicle. All that will amount to a window dressing exercise.
So, State House position on Dr Chilufya is nothing but a direct warning on the prosecutors not to ‘touch my anointed ones’. This is what this anointing from State House is doing. Who will dare convict Chilufya when the top most man says in his eyes he is innocent? Dr Chilufya is innocent in the eyes of Edgar and who can prosecute what is right in the eyes of the President? And this is why Dr Chilufya won’t resign or go on leave until he is cleared of those corruption allegations.
Simply put, Dr Chilufya suits Edgar’s profile.
For how long have we seen Edgar in the company of wrong characters? Just look at his Cabinet and his associates!
As we have stated before on this matter, Edgar will not fire Dr Chilufya without a lot of pressure from the public. But it shouldn’t be forgotten that Edgar has very little respect for public opinion. Equally, it’s not in Dr Chilufya’s interest to resign. If he resigns, that’s it, Dr Chilufya won’t come back even if he is cleared by ACC. Dr Chilufya has benefited a lot financially from being Minister of Health to leave that office just like that. That is a gold mine not only for Dr Chilufya but also for his boss and their party. Their interests in and with the pharmaceutical companies are gigantic. They will not abandon this without putting up a big fight. Edgar has surrounded himself with people like himself – crooks, thieves, corrupt elements of all hues. It is too much to expect Edgar to turn round and fight corruption.
He has dealt and continues to deal deadly blows on our governance institutions.
