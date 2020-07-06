The Congruence of Constitutionality and Criminality in Zambia under President Lungu.

It is my Thesis that in Zambia, the President respects constitutional provisions and holds fast to their presumptions only when they involve the criminality of his regime or allegations thereof against a member of his regime. If you have a counter thesis and you have examples to provide, please publish that counter thesis in the Times of Zambia, Daily Mail, News Diggers, The Mast, Daily Nation, New York Times, Washington Post, Toronto Star, Globe and Mail, The National Post, The Guardian, The Telegraph, Sydney Morning Herald, South China Morning News, Zambian Eye, Watchdog and Facebook. I faithfully read all these sources and more everyday and will catch your rejoinder if you have one. They are all free to me and you online.

Let’s start at the beginning.

The anti-corruption statutes state that any time a Public Officer is charged criminally for corruption, that officer must be suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case. Suspension has laudable objectives of preserving the integrity of the investigation and prosecution. The suspended officer continues to be paid either in full or at half pay until the outcome is known in the criminal process. Law always involves weighing and balancing. The principle of presumption of innocence is not disturbed when someone is suspended because this is not termination of employment and the person continues to earn the salary at full or half pay and would recoup all the money upon acquittal. Stigma comes with the territory of being charged. Not everybody who is charged is guilty though innocent people get convicted from time to time and guilty people get acquitted from time to time.

The President misusing the presumption of innocence violated the law by not suspending Honurable Ronald Chitotela and now Honourable Chitalu Chilufya. Suspension does not violate the principle of presumption of innocence at all. Almost all governments under the rule of law in the entire world suspend their public officers when they are criminally charged pending the outcome of the case. Failure to suspend puts a strain on the powers of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, especially if these institutions are weakened by the assertion of Presidential violation of the law by stating that he believes in the presumption of innocence of the charged public officer, which they may translate into actual innocence. If you read the Chitotela judgment, you will come with a feeling that the acquittal was based on questionable justification. Something could plausibly have intruded in that decision in my educated analysis. An appeal was recommended but the DPP never acceded to the request to appeal. What happened? My thesis goes further to posit that Chitotela was acquitted because of the presumption of innocence declaration by the President and the appeal was not proceeded upon in the same vein. This was a miscarriage of justice. Honourable Chilufya should have been suspended but for the Presidential invocation of the inapplicable presumption of innocence under the circumstances. The law stipulates that Chilufya should be suspended. I previously wrote an analysis on this topic.

The President has stated repeatedly that the damning reports of the Auditor General and the Financial Intelligence Centre violate due processes of the law and the presumption of innocence and as a result, nothing really has happened to their findings and recommendations.

The presumptions of due process and innocence are invoked for purposes of saving the President and the Patriotic Front, who are allegedly involved in the crime of corruption. Only individuals who had been removed from office before they were charged have not benefited from the Presidential protection umbrella pronouncement of presumption of innocence. EXHIBIT A involves the dismissed ZAF Commander and EXHIBIT B involves the former press aide to the President. Dismissals were followed by criminal charges. EXHIBIT C involves Honourable Chishimba Kambwili whose dismissal was followed by criminal charges. Let’s get deeper. Did Mr Mutembo Nchito benefit from the President’s purported and self-described obedience to the presumption of innocence? Was Mutembo, the former Director of Public Prosecutions not suspended or in effect dismissed before the disposition of his case? What happened to the President’s adherence to the presumption of innocence in the Nchito case? What happened to the Sesheke police officers who were accused by the PF during the recent by-election there of attacking the PF? Did they benefit from the President’s application of the notion of presumption of innocence or due process of the law? What happened to the President’s deeply held belief to the notion of presumption of innocence to the police officer in the recent Mwinilunga Gold theft heist? Was he not dismissed without the protection of the presumption of innocence and due process of the law? What happened to the presumption of innocence of Hakainde Hichilema after being falsely charged with treason which led to him spending several months in custody even when the President and the DPP as well as the Attorney General knew that HH would be acquitted by any properly constituted court of law worthy its salt because that charge had no resemblance to Section 43 of the Penal Code or the legal criteria laid down for treason in the famous “Shamwana” case?

The President likes invoking his fidelity to the constitution or its presumptions and further likes to state that he respects the independence of the judiciary and that of law enforcement agencies. But did he respect the constitution when he did not hand over power to the Speaker during the Presidential election petition “terra nullis”? The President knows he does not qualify to run for third term pursuant to the constitution as “he has held office twice”. The President can’t invoke any judicial decision as justification because he has ignored the same court when it ruled that his ministers were illegally in office after dissolution of Parliament before the 2016 elections. He is not at liberty to abide by a favourable decision but not abide by a negative decision by the same court. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

The President’s alleged adherence to the constitution of Zambia is mere charade. If any person has a different conception to what I am stating in this article, put it in writing and publish it in one of the outlets that I listed above. My Thesis is further that the President has no respect for the independence of the judiciary. If he did, he would not have threatened the judiciary while in Solwezi on the Presidential eligibility case when he warned them not to be adventurous by following the Kenyan example as there could be dire consequences or something similar in effect. Ignoring the court decision on ministers’ stay in office is violation of the principle of Separation of Powers and the independence of the judiciary. The judiciary would not make free independent decisions against the Executive even when the evidence is cogent because of all things the judiciary cares for is maintenance of their reputation. If the Executive sends a signal that he will disrespect the judiciary by ignoring their decisions, the judiciary will more likely side with the Executive in order not to lose their reputation. A battered wife will always side with the battering husband in order not to elicit further battering. There are plenty of psychological studies on this. The President disrespected the independence of the judiciary by not following the stipulations of the constitution regarding qualifications of who must be appointed to the judiciary. An unqualified judge and judiciary cannot be independent and exert autonomy. If the President really held to his stated fidelity to the constitution, why is it that the constitutionally provided for rights to expression, association, conscience, speech, assembly, media, equal treatment, etc are violated through the use of the Public Order Act and police violence when members of the opposition and the youth want to exercise these rights but nothing is done when the PF exercise these rights? When did the PF ever apply for or get a permit to demonstrate, riot at radio stations or escort Chitotela, Chanda, Chilufya on court attendances or Mwanakatwe and Luo on court victory rallies?

The conclusion is that the principles of due process and innocence only apply in the President’s eyes and practice only when it touches on the criminality of the President and the PF. The President only respects the independence of the judiciary only when it renders a decision in favour of the President and the PF. The opposite is furthest from the truth. Let’s recount the following tale: An antelope was running. The Elephant interrupted it and asked, “why are you running?” Antelope, “They are arresting all the goats”, Elephant, “But you are not a goat, you are an antelope”; Antelope, “It will be at least 20 years to prove that in a Zambian court”. The Elephant started running”. That is the state of Zambian Justice System under President Lungu. He has completely destroyed it.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches Law of Evidence; Criminal Law and Research and Writing Methodologies in Law.

forthedefence@yahoo.ca