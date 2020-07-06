Wake up Zambia! PF already rigging 2021 elections

[By Melvin Chisanga]

IF YOU are an election stakeholder advocating for free and fair 2021 elections in Zambia, but have not yet raised alarm about the pre-election malpractice that has been going on for some time now, you may be interested to know that the results of the 2021 elections you are waiting for is a forgone matter on the part of the ruling party. They have already rigged those elections.

Since democracy entered Africa through the stomach, by the same stomach all its tenets and principles have been undermined to the extent of rendering the whole democratisation agenda a merely rhetorical ideology largely existent in textbooks and only appealing to learners in a classroom. As we look at why most African countries jumped onto the democratisation bandwagon even when it is clear that they weren’t ready for it, perhaps a short history of democracy in Africa, whose values have eluded most African countries, will be of help.

After being orphaned by the Soviet Union following its demise at the end of the Cold War around 1989, the dependency syndrome which had already festered into the DNA of most African countries told them that the only way they were going to survive life on earth was if they found a foster parent to take over the roles that their deceased parent – the Soviet Union – played. At the time, the only plausible option was their deceased parent’s rival, the West, which was made up of America and her allies.

In order to identify themselves with the West, more for the reason of accessing their much needed aid, there were many conditions that African countries were given as prerequisites. It was in the mix of such conditions as currency devaluation, privatisation of parastatals and reduction in the size and cost of the public sector, inter alia, that democratisation was bundled.

From my vantage point, these conditions had put most African countries in a catch-22 situation, and the rest is history. Most African countries fell for the aid bait and are now struggling with the democracy they entrapped themselves with. Maybe this explains why most African democracies have a high propensity of wandering away from the prescriptions of democracy. Given a chance to cherry-pick their own conditions to follow, but still be able to get the aid, I guess democratisation was not going to make it to their lists.

Having been hit hard by the socioeconomic aid withdrawal symptoms, such as the social unrest that this country suffered because the economy was bleeding following the demise of the Soviet Union, Zambia was one of the African countries that had no choice but to welcome the Structural Adjustment Programmes, of which democracy was part, that the West imposed as a precondition for both bilateral and multilateral aid. From the foregoing, it is very clear that aid was the main motivating factor for Africa’s democratisation. This is why I said democracy entered Africa in general, and Zambia in particular, through the stomach.

Since multiparty democracy was reintroduced in this country as our new political system on 4th December 1990, we as a country have been struggling to live up to many of its requirements the whole time. Many of the heated debates and disputes that have engulfed mother Zambia since then do at least trace their genesis in one or more principles of democracy. Allow me, as you could have already noticed from my preamble, to zero in on one of the most important, and yet most contentious tenets of democracy: elections.

Though we can give ourselves as a country a small pat on our back for having been able to change presidents and ruling parties through the ballot, I will be quick to mention that the processes themselves have been democratically rhetorical at their best. This is evidenced in part in the pre-election malpractice reports and post-election petitions that have now become the electoral process new normal.

With the 2021 tripartite elections barely a year away, the behaviour of the party at the helm of government is sending a very worrying signal in as far as having a free and fair election is concerned. As if blind to the requirements of a democratic election, they have openly committed many of the sacrilege of democracy with cold impunity, much to the uproar of the stakeholders. In effect, they have already rigged the votes of the 2021 elections. I will mention a few pointers to my claim soon.

Electoral fraud or vote rigging is illegal interference with the process of an election, either by increasing the vote share of the favoured candidate, depressing the vote share of the rival candidates, or both. What exactly constitutes electoral fraud varies with the level of democracy, which is different from one country to another.

Many kinds of election fraud are outlawed in electoral legislations, but others are in violation of general laws, such as those banning assault, harassment or libel.

Although technically the term “electoral fraud” covers only those acts which are illegal, the term is sometimes used to describe acts which are legal, but considered morally unacceptable, outside the spirit of an election or in violation of the principles of democracy. Since electoral malpractice can occur before, during and after an election, here is how the PF is doing it in advance through institutions of governance:

To begin with, the PF is using the national registration office to enhance their chances of winning the 2021 elections by carrying out an indiscriminate national registration cards issuance exercise in perceived PF strongholds to increase the number of voters in those locales. This has been going on for a very long time and the PF secretary general is on record urging his officials to ensure mass registration of people in those areas at a time when nothing of that sort was happening elsewhere in the country. Is this not vote manipulation in advance of an election?

Using the very institution that is mandated to ensure a free and fair election, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the PF has sought to disfranchise many eligible voters by restricting the voter registration period to a mere one month.

Asked why the departure from the known norm, the ECZ doesn’t have any proper excuse to give other than to leave us to understand that they are under pressure to enhance the chances of their employers to retain power at any cost. Moreover, within this proposed one month, they know how they will ensure to register more voters in PF strongholds than in perceived opposition strongholds. If this does not amount to vote rigging, then what is it?

The same ECZ has announced plans to allow prisoners to vote in next year’s elections. Though this may be a progressive move, maybe not in Zambia, especially under the PF led government. Knowing how manipulative the PF can be even to those that are not in prison, one can only imagine what freedom prisoners can have to exercise their right to choose their preferred candidate. And with all those access restrictions in prisons! This is another rigging ploy.

Riding on the social distancing coronavirus new normal requirements, the PF has found a perfect excuse to apply one of their most effective tools of suppression, the public order Act, in a more credible manner. By selectively applying the rules of the new normal, the PF is busy going about its political mobilisation business while the opposition can hardly mobilise to hold their intra-party elections. If this is not electoral malpractice, what is it?

The PF has also embarked on a patronage motivated housing infrastructure development programme. Out of the entire civil service in this country, what formula did the PF use to arrive at prioritising the police and military for the new housing units? If it is not because the government has identified these as their most strategic partners who can help them cling to power at any cost, why have they not built houses for teachers? I smell a rat here too.

The closure of media houses like Prime TV is another affront to democracy which is helping the PF led government to have a field day manipulating the results of the 2021 elections. Are you aware? There are very few media houses that can do investigative reporting as did Prime TV. Under the darkness of its closed newsroom, only God knows how much evil relating to the 2021 elections has already sneaked through unnoticed.

How about the curtailing of people’s freedom of speech through intimidation from both the police and PF cadres that we have witnessed for some time now in this country? On account of fear of police brutality and cadre harassment that citizens are being subjected to now, some have already made up their mind to stay home for their safety come election day. Doesn’t voter apathy always favour the party in power?

Of late we have witnessed an unprecedented resignation of opposition councillors in some parts of this country. It is a no-brainer that these shameless human beings are being lured to resign in order paint the opposition black and sway public opinion towards believing that the PF is still popular. This is of course happening at a huge cost to the people of Zambia as these selfish acts are motivated by money on the side of the councillors. Does this not qualify to be classified as electoral malpractice too?

I could go on pointing out the red flags in the way the PF has been handling the affairs of this country, vis-a-vis providing a level playing field that will ensure a free and fair election next year, but since I know we are already familiar with most of these issues, I will urge us to retrospect even as we think about tomorrow. Our right to choose our leaders is being stolen in broad daylight and if we want to wait for someone to speak out for us, someone somewhere may just be waiting for us to stand up on their behalf too.

Going forward, I am appealing to all electoral stakeholders, institutions and individuals alike, to devise strategies to counter these PF machinations to predetermine the 2021 elections in the most feasible way possible. Let every well-meaning citizen raise the timely alarm to expose their evil plans without any fear. Otherwise we may as well forget about voting next year. Remember, rigged election results can always be altered to reflect the will of the people, but only if the people themselves speak out unequivocally.

Hunger may be real but let us not allow the same stomach through which democracy entered Zambia to kill it too by falling for temporary fixes that politicians corrupt us with to influence our voting decisions. Allow me to conclude with a reminder that no matter how effective the PF rigging machinery may be, the will of the people shall prevail come next year. Vox populi vox Dei, remember?