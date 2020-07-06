We’ll do everything possible to help you and PF – Chisela

LIKE a desperate PF member of the central committee, Zambia Correctional Service commissioner general Chileshe Chisela heaped praise on President Edgar Lungu on Saturday, with utter incoherence.

He promised that the Zambia Correctional Service will do everything possible to help the PF and President Lungu’s government.

Dr Chisela also emphasised that correctional officers would never entertain anyone who ‘does not support President Lungu’ to enter Monze Open Correctional Facility to woo votes.

He was speaking when President Lungu commissioned 70 housing units for correctional officers in Monze.

Like an old and rambling village romance tale, Dr Chisela oddly poured out his heart, to his appointing authority.

“The facility that is just across there (Monze Open Correctional Facility) was opened a few years ago under your (President Lungu) leadership. That facility, if you went in today, has waterborne toilets. It is historical that our prisoners were using bucket systems which was a punishment from colonial time up to some few years ago,” Dr Chisela said. “But since you came into leadership, Your Excellency, the directives have been given to all the officers in charge and regional commanders that not under your leadership, not under the leadership of Honourable [Stephen] Kampyongo (home affairs minister) and all those that are superintending over the correctional service, that we’ll entertain the bucket system in this era. From Katombora to Mazabuka, all the facilities have waterborne [toilets] and prisoners now are able to use waterborne toilets.”

He also had a word for President Lungu’s critics.

“If there are people in southern region here who have a negative attitude and not seeing the works that your government has done and they are able to see vividly with their eyes…They are able to see and hear what you have done and they are unable to come and attend to this important function, I would close the house in which they enter because they are not representing the people of Monze, they are not representing the people of Zambia,” he said. “But they are representing their selfish interests and this can be seen by what has been transformed. We are talking about Livingstone where you are constructing the first-ever female prison, we are talking about Katombora where the renovation has been done.”

Dr Chisela continued with his political tribute, saying there was similar development in Monze “where we are told [it] is a household for some people and they can see what is there.”

“I wonder how they are going to do when you come to open such a huge investment. I don’t believe that politics are there…When we were growing in primary school and we were called… You are debating because you are in opposition, so you are given a topic to debate,” he said. “It was very difficult to be in opposition and that is what we have seen being portrayed by these so-called politicians that even when you see development coming in your area, you are unable to appreciate. What type of hatred is that that we are seeing? It is the reason why my officers who are uniformed and trained to be loyal have been directed that we’ll never entertain anyone to enter in this facility if they are unable to support you to come and woo support from our officers.”

He further praised President Lungu for transforming the prison service into a correctional one.

“For so many years we were called prison. We were in tatters – we were the least service ever. But see around the transformation that His Excellency has brought. The rank that I’m wearing as commissioner general was not the rank that time. The highest ranking officer was the commissioner,” Dr Chisela said. “[But] you gave us this rank [of] commissioner general. Under your leadership, Your Excellency, our salaries have been harmonised. Our ranks have been harmonised. We are no longer in tatters but in uniform that anyone can see us and say ‘here comes an officer.’ Your Excellency, you’ve procured us vehicles and no one can debate because they are able to see the vehicles. Your Excellency, you have recruited the biggest number of officers. A month ago, you de-congested more than 3,000 prisoners within a roll.”

Dr Chisela charged that: “there’s never been a President in Zambia that has signed to move the condemned from condemned to life [imprisonment] under this history.”

“You are the only President that has one that,” he said. “Your Excellency, in giving thanks to what you’ve done, your officers this year, 2019/2020, produced maize closer to 19,000 bags, as compared to last season where we produced about 50,000 X 50 bags, which is 100 per cent increment. We are saying that the Zambia Correctional Service, we are on the move to improve the agriculture of this country. I can assure you, Your Excellency, that we will not be talking but rather taking you to the facilities where we are improving in agriculture.”

He added that the Zambia Correctional Service want to make itself a hub of industrial development.

“Through your leadership, Your Excellency, our inmates are doing well. Our officers have morale to work because never in history that our officers are going to use toilets that are built in their own homes. Before they were walking outside to use the toilet – the pit latrine toilet. But now our officers will be so proud,” Dr Chisela praised.

He also directed correctional facility officers to pay back to the government by working hard.

“So, many things can be said. But what can we say? We can only say thank you and we’ll do what we can to help your leadership. We’ll do what we can to help your party, we’ll do what we can to help your government. Thank you,” concluded Dr Chisela.