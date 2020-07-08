Artistes are very rare human beings – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says he is a collector and lover of Zambian arts, and that his government will create market for artistes.

Responding to a letter from a Ngawa Mumba who wanted to know what he and the Socialist Party would do for artistes since it did not reflect in their manifesto, Dr M’membe said he had been collaborating with artistes for a long time.

“I am a collector and lover of Zambian and African art. And I do have a reasonable art collection. I have a close relationship with many Zambian artistes. Artistes are very rare human beings, and a progressive society, pay a lot of attention to these rare human beings. They surely deserve state support,” he said. “The Socialist Party government will take a keen interest in their work and will be the biggest collector of their work – literally guaranteeing them a market for their work. The Socialist Party envisages a society that actively engages the arts as a constructive influence and vehicle to communicate its values, while embracing a diverse and pluralistic world.”

Dr M’membe outlined his association with music since secondary school days.

“Dear Ngawa Mumba, great thanks for your question about what I am going to do for artistes, especially female artistes, in Zambia if elected President of the Republic. You also asked me about what I have done for artistes in Zambia. I have an artist background. I was a music student from Form 1 to Form 5, and wrote music exams with the London School of Music and Drama,” Dr M’membe explained. “I played the trumpet in the St John’s Secondary School brass band for three years, and I played the French horn, the melophone, and the baritone horn in G Cleff for two years in the St Francis Secondary School Band, Malole. I can read and write music.”

He said the Socialist Party, when in government, would invest heavily in the promotion of all classes of arts.

Dr M’membe said the party leadership was deeply convinced about the role of the arts in society.

“The Socialist Party government will look for ways to stimulate capacities for and activity in research, thought, teaching, dialogue, innovative performance and exhibition addressing the role of the arts, in their multiple forms and combinations, within and between communities,” he said. “These endeavours are founded on the conviction that the arts influence both individuals and communities in deliberate and inadvertent ways. Artistic expression is a universal fact of human life, but its content, uses and influences are of a changing character over time and between societies. The arts do not shape events – the arts shape human beings – human beings shape events.’’

Dr M’membe further explained how arts can help build national unity and identity.

“Arts can help to contribute to a constructive national identity and pride; addressing cross-cultural and social differences through dialogue, impactful symbolism and shared experience, instead of confrontation and conflict; it can enrich societies through diversity; reconciliation of contemporary or historically-rooted hostilities through shared memory and the revealing of common fundamental goals,” he said.

“…balance between individualism, community and representational roles of the arts, interests in free expression and social responsibility in service of a healthy human society; and the use of the arts and leadership of iconic institutions to draw attention to select social issues for constructive policy response. Art has always been around in one form or another, helping mankind in the development of diverse activities and their outcomes.”

Dr M’membe described art as, “vast, embodying a wide range of activities, such as sculpting, painting, photography and architecture, and so on and so forth.”

“If we take a look at our past, we can see that the earliest form of art that mankind learnt, was painting, presented on curves or walls. With the advancement of time, newer forms of art arose, such as music, theatre and photography, which are nowadays considered the most beautiful types of performing arts,” he said. “Art is a way of expression, a way of joy, a way of making people understand things which can’t be done verbally. In fact, we can say that everything that is beautiful is art. Art provides mankind with a diverse range of necessities and comforts. The use of art in various political and social issues to organise campaigns and create awareness is indispensable. The importance of art in education for children, as well as adults, is undeniable.”

Dr M’membe said art was everywhere around human beings, not just in museums.

“Students of art learn to create extraordinary poems, literature and drama, for the sole purpose of leisure. Art is everywhere around us, and not just present in the museums and galleries. Art fills the creator, as well as the admirer, with joy, as it provides us with inner calmness and happiness. Art doesn’t discriminate between people and is equally special for the admirers of it,” he said. “Music is also undoubtedly considered a form of art. The importance of art to mankind can be understood by looking at the fact that every one of us has either a TV set or a music system in our houses. It is music which has the power to make us feel happy when in a bad mood, pump us with motivation or help us get through depression.”

Dr M’membe further outlined how every culture was associated with art.

He said art also made people optimistic about their future.

“It is a common fact that every culture is associated with art. Art facilitates the preservation of culture, in the form of music, paintings and movies. With the help of art, we’re able to learn the past culture and heritage of societies and facilitate future generations with the same. A lot of things in society stay preserved in the form of art, which otherwise cannot be retained by any other means,” said Dr M’membe. “Art makes people optimistic about their future. Art can be used to help spread a message of inspiration, making people achieve great things in life. Art can be a form of communication between people, to focus on common issues for the betterment of humankind. Inspirational music is the best form of creative art. I hope this adequately addresses your question and explains the Socialist Party’s position on the arts which was inadvertently omitted from the manifesto.”