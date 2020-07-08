Copperbelt is not Lusaka where Lusambo raids bars, beats up people – Matambo

COPPERBELT Province UPND chairman Elisha Matambo says Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo will have himself to blame if PF thugs attack Hakainde Hichilema.

Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province minister, has warned that Hichilema will not have it easy to pass through the Copperbelt.

But Matambo says Copperbelt is not like Lusaka.

“Lusambo’s rantings over president Hakainde Hichilema are meaningless and inconsequential but he must be sternly warned that should he attempt to carry out his threats to harm our leader, he will have himself to blame. Copperbelt is not Lusaka where he raids bars and nightclubs and beats up innocent people and gets away with it. The dynamics of Copperbelt have radically changed from the time Lusambo was a malnourished so-called ‘die hard’ MMD, shortly after he had graduated from being a gravedigger. He should not think he is still as popular as when he was harassing and clobbering PF supporters on the Copperbelt,” he said. “If Bowman wants to gauge the strength of UPND on the Copperbelt, let him enquire from original PF members who his president has hounded out of the party in preference for MMD. Then he will cease from living in a fool’s paradise. Lusambo’s irrational and bootlicking behaviour is a great source of embarrassment to the pride and dignity of the Lambaland and the Lamba people on the Copperbelt and elsewhere. Lambas are a peace loving, hardworking and principled people who greatly respect relationships, cultures and traditions of other ethnicities in Zambia and not the kind of behaviour Bowman and his boss have introduced in our great country.”

Matambo said the people of the Copperbelt were more concerned with looking for jobs.

He said Lusambo should stop dreaming that Copperbelt is a PF home.

“What Copperbelt wants are jobs and opportunities for all, not violence and thuggery as promoted by Lusambo and his party. The PF regime has destroyed the economy due to the plundering of national resources and unbridled corruption. People across the country have rejected Lungu’s leadership because of the immense suffering, intolerance to divergent views that his administration has created in Zambia,” said Matambo. “Let the PF be advised that Copperbelt is Hakainde Hichilema’s second home and Lambaland and the entire mining region fully stands and supports him and the UPND and come 2021, we shall once again give him a resounding victory in both Copperbelt urban and rural respectively. Bowman Lusambo’s claim of PF popularity on the Copperbelt is a far cry and is closing the stable doors after the horses have bolted.”