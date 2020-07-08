Enough rhetoric about young people’s participation, action is needed

Following the Socialist Party’s appointment of 21-year-old law student Rehoboth Kafwabulula as its spokesperson, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe says the party appears to be leading the way where genuine commitment to bringing the youth to the decision-making table is concerned.
“YALI firmly believes that political parties must show a genuine commitment to bringing the youth to the decision-making table and the Socialist Party appears to be leading the way,” says Ntewewe. “The Zambian youth has spoken, loud and clear, that time has come for them to be represented in law-making processes and decision-making on the affairs of their country.”
It would appear there’s some deep thinking, reflections and principles behind the appointment of young people to top positions in the Socialist Party. It seems it is not a simple public relations move.
Dr Fred M’membe says, “This country belongs to all of us. But it belongs more to young people and they are the majority. Over two thirds of the population of this country, 66.03 per cent are below 25. That means the bulk of the resources of this country should go to developing young people – to give them a better present and a better future. That’s what democracy demands. Democracy is the rule of the majority! Isn’t it? What young people lack in terms of experience is compensated for by their energy. And we are not saying let just the young people be on their own. No! There has to be a combination of all; we still need old people. We still need all age groups to participate,” says Dr M’membe, adding that since the majority of Zambians were young people, the leadership structures in political organisations, churches and traditional institutions should reflect that. “We need to see younger and younger traditional rulers, younger and younger pastors leading our churches, younger and younger people leading our political parties. It’s inevitable! These are not future leaders [but] present leaders. The future is built on the threshold of what we do today. So, these young people have to be part of today’s activities. We are not doing anybody a favour in the Socialist Party by appointing young people to key leadership positions. Parties that do not involve young people become fossils – they belong to the archives.”
There has been too much political rhetoric about the participation of young people in the leadership of our country to believe anything that is being said. What is needed now is action, deeds. Nice words about youth participation are worthless.
