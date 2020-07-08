M’membe explains SP mission

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the mission of his party is, like Jesus, fighting against the degradation of human beings.

Dr M’membe was featured on Mongu’s Oblate Radio Liseli on Sunday and he urged poor Zambians to identify with the Socialist Party to fight injustices and inequality in society.

He told the listeners that the Socialist Party was a party of the humble by the humble and for the humble.

He said it was a party for the poor and the working class, including peasants and working intellectuals, students and other marginalised groups.

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party was committed to fighting injustice, human degradation and wants to see justice and equity in society.

“By society, I mean the whole of humanity,” Dr M’membe said.

Asked what distinguishes the Socialist Party from other parties, Dr M’membe said from the time John Cecil Rhodes coloniSed Zambia in 1891 and run the country under his British South African Company, “we have been on a capitalist path”.

He said UNIP was not a socialist party.

Dr M’membe said UNIP was a capitalist party, leaning to the social democratic side of capitalism.

He, however, noted that UNIP was run but honest, decent human beings, who did a lot of good things that even socialists would admire and emulate.

Dr M’membe said for the first time in history, Zambia has a serious socialist party that is competing for power and wants to transform the country completely.

He said the pillars of SP are justice, equity and peace.

“You can’t have peace where there is no justice and where there is no equity. You can’t have dignified life if you are not living in a society that is anchored on justice and equity. Inequality brings a lot of pain to human beings. The feeling of being nothing, being made to feel you are nothing, you are inferior to other human beings because they’ve got more material possessions than you, they have got better access to education, they’ve got better access to health services, they’ve got better access to nutrition, housing, sanitation, water and all other things that are required in an organised society, just the feeling that you are inferior dehumanises you. So the feeling of being equal to others is important in human life. It brings dignity and happiness to a human being,” he said.

“Even if the material possessions are low, where there is equity, there is happiness, there is harmony. Injustice also breeds a lot of pain. It dehumanises human beings, it degrades the lives of human beings and without justice, without equity, there can’t be peace.”

Dr M’membe said there can’t be peace where there is no happiness.

He explained that the pillars of the Socialist Party programme are translated into equity in terms of education, health services, access to water, sanitation, food, among others.

He said these things could not be achieved in a society not anchored on honesty.

“If you are honest with yourself and others you can’t be corrupted. You can’t humiliate other people, you can’t engage in injustices against others, you can’t exploit others, you can’t suppress others,” Dr M’membe said. “It is also a society that is anchored on humility. Humility puts you on an equal footing with others. If you lack humility, you place yourself above others. You place yourself above others because you have a bit of money or more money in your accounts than others, you have more expensive clothes, you live in a big house, you drive a big car, you have a chain of degrees to your name that makes you feel you are more important than others. If you feel that way, you cannot advance equity, you can’t struggle for justice, it’s very difficult to do that.”

He said Jesus Christ was the best teacher in humility, who as the Son of God, was born in a manger from a carpenter father and whose mother considered herself “a nothing”.

Dr M’membe said Jesus’ close friends were poor people – fishermen and that His life on earth was one of humbleness and suffering.

“Jesus was here fighting every day against injustices on this planet, fighting against the degradation of human beings. That was his entire mission. This is what the Socialist Party’s mission is,” Dr M’membe said. “To us Jesus’ teachings are part of our teachings. And we focus much more as a political party because we are not a church. We focus more on the material needs of a human being, of course, without ignoring the spiritual development of a human being because without the spiritual development of the human being, the human being becomes an animal. Without values of honesty, without a commitment to equity, without humility, without solidarity, a human being becomes an animal. So you can’t ignore the spiritual development of the human being while you are focusing more in material things.”

Dr M’membe said what he was talking about had never been heard from any other party in the country.

He said other than the Catholic Church through its social teachings, no political party in Zambia had hundred per cent committed itself to the cause of the poor.

Dr M’membe was quick to state that words were one thing and deeds were another.

He said for the Socialist Party, a dry programme that cannot transform people’s lives was useless.

He said a socialist party that cannot carry out a socialist revolution was useless.

“We are not a debating club. We are a serious revolutionary party. If we win elections next year, this country, within a few weeks, will not be the same again, it will not be recognizable. We are not coming to fix anything that is broken; we are coming to transform this society, to change everything. If there is broken furniture in the house in this country, we are not coming with glue to glue it up, fix it; we are coming to remove it completely and replace it with a different type of furniture,” Dr M’membe said. “Fixing is not for us, we are revolutionaries. Revolutionaries change, transform society. Christ was a revolutionary par excellence. He did not come to fix things, He came to change this society. And you can see the changes He brought to our lives.”

Dr M’membe said a better society was possible and that people cannot continue to live the way they were living.

“Western Province where I was born has 82.2 per cent poverty levels, this is the poorest province of this country. Number two is Luapula Province with 81.1 per cent. Number three is Northern Province with 79.7 per cent. Then we have Eastern Province at 70 per cent. We have North Western Province with 66.4 per cent, we have Southern Province with 57.6, we have Central Province with 56.2, we have Copperbelt with 30.8, and we have Lusaka, the capital province, with 20.2. Just look at the inequalities, the disparities!” Dr M’membe said.

Asked what the party was doing in checks and balances, Dr M’membe said they cannot do anything at the moment because they are not in control of the State budget.

He said to change the inequality, one had to be in government and controlling government budgets.

“If Western Province has poverty levels of 82.2 per cent, Lusaka has 20.2, Copperbelt had 30.8…if we are one country, truly one country, we should live the same type of life isn’t it? Poverty levels should be the same. If Western Province is lagging behind, the first thing that you do as a serious government that is committed to equity and peace is to try and bring Western Province to where others are. You start by bringing Western Province from 82.2 per cent to 81.1 per cent where Luapula is; move to 79.7; move to 70 until you reach where the others are. Those that are lagging behind, to catch up with others in front, what do they do? They have to move faster, they have to run,” Dr M’membe explained.

He said those in front have to walk slowly or wait for those behind to catch up.

Dr M’membe said this means that more resources would have to be given to the poorest provinces for them to catch up with others.

He said many non-governmental organisations have not succeeded in fighting inequality and poverty because they do not control State power.

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party does not want to be in opposition for two, three decades offering checks and balances.

He said the party was an alternative to what was failing people today and wants to assume State power next year.

Dr M’membe said the capitalist system, as the Pope says, was enemy number one as it was degrading people’s lives.

He agreed that people had lost faith in politicians because they had been cheated for a long time.

He noted that each election time, people are cheated with salt, sugar, chitenge and t/shirts including small notes.

Dr M’membe told the people that only they would end political lies and their own suffering by voting for leaders they relate to.

He said he is not a messiah and he would never be one.

“And I am not pretending. I am not coming with a lot of wisdom that is better than yours. We are not looking for a MacGyver, za bu MacGyver zale kuli MacGyver will fix this, will fix that ki zabuhata, ba mipuma (it’s all lies, they are cheating you). Kuzamaisa naha aki MacGyver, kuzamaisa naha ki sichaba kusebeza amoho. We are not looking for a single genius. We are looking for a collective genius. A single genius is useless, can’t deliver,” said Dr M’membe, who emphasized on the people uniting to change their lives.