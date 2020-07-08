Political sanity indispensable in our country – Mwaanga

VERNON Mwaanga says political sanity is indispensable in the country, especially as we draw near a general election.

He has called for urgent dialogue among political stakeholders before next year’s presidential and general elections.

Mwaanga, a freedom fighter and veteran politician, said there should be no enemies in politics but competitors.

“Political sanity in our country is indispensable.

Young politicians of today, must be made to understand and accept that they are not enemies, but mere opponents involved in a contest for power. The public offices they occupy are intended for men and women who are passionate about service to the citizens of country and not to themselves, their families and friends,” he said in a statement. “For God’s sake, let us have political sanity in our country. We need commitment to transform our country through hard work and focused foresight, into a better and more prosperous country for all our people. There must be an even stronger commitment to eliminate the scourge of corruption, which has become a most unwelcome and ugly vice in our country.”

Mwaanga challenged stakeholders to pick lessons from the just ended Malawi presidential election re-run that was eventually won by a united opposition.

“It does not require a rocket scientist to tell us that working together as responsible citizens, we can achieve much more. No individual Zambian is bigger or more important than Zambia. Zambia is for all Zambians regardless of where they come from,” Mwaanga said. “Just next door to us, Malawi has just gone through an expensive, painful and divisive repeat election which could have so easily been avoided, had it not been for the very obviously partial and unprofessional conduct of its own Electoral Commission. Are we incapable of learning important lessons from our very next door, which occurred only yesterday?”

And Mwaanga said there were urgent issues that needed solutions through dialogue before the country embarked on a general election.

“I have been a passionate believer in dialogue all my life. The absence of political dialogue in any country, which claims to practice democracy, is a prescription for political anarchy and instability. The need for dialogue among our political leaders is not only imperative, but absolutely urgent,” he said. “General elections are due to be held in August 2021 in accordance with our Constitution. We decided some years ago, to save on expenses by holding presidential, parliamentary and local government elections. There are still many outstanding issues which must be resolved in order to create the atmosphere and internal conditions for the holding of free, fair, democratic and transparent elections which meet international standards.”

He said the country subscribed to the various declarations and decisions of the United Nations, the African Union and SADC.

Mwaanga said there were serious concerns that needed consensus by all stakeholders so that the election atmosphere could be conducive for all.

“There are genuine concerns about the Bill 10, which requires more consultation among the stakeholders and not just imposed through the tyranny of the majority in parliament. Consensus building is extremely important in a nascent democracy. National constitutions are not supposed to be treated as partisan documents,” Mwaanga said. “Here are some of the issues which political parties must discuss and hopefully agree on: voter registration and issuance of National Registration Cards; presidential, parliamentary and local government nomination fees, which are prohibitive as announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ); the campaign period and the need to create a level playing field for all those campaigning and contesting elections.”

He said how the leadership at ECZ was selected should also be a matter for dialogue.

“They must also see themselves as being accountable to the wishes and aspirations of the people, and not of any government. Equal and fair access to the state media, which is owned by the people of Zambia and not the personal property of whatever political party is in power at any given time. This point is emphasised in the UN, AU and SADC declarations,” said Mwaanga. “I admire public broadcasters like the South African Broadcasting Corporation, for their unbiased coverage of all political parties, almost on an equal basis. That is what is required here too. Selective application of the public order Act, which nearly always advantages the political party in power. All those political parties taking part in elections must have the right to campaign freely and without hindrance. The electoral Act, should be amended to include the banning of political hooligans from other districts and provinces, for purposes of staging attacks on political opponents. The counting of votes and their verification, must be observed by representatives of political parties taking part at each and every point, right up to the announcement or declaration of results….”