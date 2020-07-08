Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: presidential candidates’ competences need serious scrutiny before 2021 elections

One ‘good’ president can certainly rebuild Zambia’s broken economy. But one ‘bad’ president can damage the already damaged Zambian economy. Thus, a president Zambians will choose for themselves in 2021 will either ‘make’ or ‘break’ the country’s economy. This is my hypothesis in today’s edition and the testing of this hypothesis shall be started right now and completed in 2026. Mark my words somewhere!

Probably in exception of former president Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, every other former president of Zambia, including the current one may have not passed the ‘ability and capability’ test of delivering the development we desire. For KK, I may not have abundance of information as to what led him to be the candidate of choice by the UNIP party prior to the independence struggle. But I have every reason to suspect that the then youthful KK passed the test of ‘ability and capability’— at both party and citizenry level. If we go by the slogans and electoral campaign euphoria in all our past post KK (era) elections, we get such unthinkables for leadership qualifications as: his spoken English is eloquent and brilliant (president FTJ); he is a successful Lusaka lawyer and voluntarily resigned as Republican vice-president (president Mwanawasa); this one is already the vice-president (president Rupiah B. Banda); more money in your pockets I shall put (president Michael C. Sata); and now the humble and prayerful one will keep us well—muntu ni Lungu (president Edgar Lungu).

As though not enough, Zambians seem to be very ready in the 2021 elections to continue with the mediocrity of the past which has not benefited the country in any meaningful way developmentally. Already, some slogans have started coming out and sooner than later, meaningless songs by our ‘infamous’ musicians will be all over again hoodwinking Zambians to like or dislike this candidate or indeed that candidate. Why has it worked for past presidents (except KK) to woo the majority Zambians to settle for weak candidates? Why has it been fashionable in both intra-party and national elections to go for those candidates with the weakest and vague ‘abilities’ and ‘capabilities’ to transform our country from worst to best? When you look carefully at our past ruling party regimes, the majority of presidents have not been elected on the proven track record of what abilities and capabilities each one held. It is also very true with our opposition parties. In fact, it is our opposition parties (except UNIP) who have always given the Zambians raw deals. If sanity prevailed under the MMD and now PF while they were in opposition, Zambia would have certainly have had leaders who knew what development we needed and could have knowledgeably and skillfully chased after it with passion. The curse of the abject poverty we are in today eminently starts with the opposition political parties. They gave us unskilled and inexperienced presidential candidates to handle the complex demands of the office of the president.

I see a big problem in 2021. Not the problem of violence, not the misapplication of the Public Order Act nor the consequences of whether Bill 10 will be passed by our Parliament or not. The problem I see is not whether PF will retain the presidency or probably a change of government will come through UPND, NDC, MMD or indeed any other party. Whether or not a strong opposition alliance will be formed and its candidate wins the 2021 election does not form my core concern. In addition, my problem has nothing to do with whether we shall have a clear winner commanding 50+1 vote in the first round or we shall have a re-run. At the moment, I concern myself less with whether the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will print ballots from Asia or within Africa. My pain is who shall be elected the next president of Zambia? Today, we may have our government succeed to close The Post Newspaper company, Prime Television and any other media house of their disliking—for me, this may not be the highest political sin committed in our country.

In the forthcoming August 2021 general elections, Zambians will make a grave mistake to elect a president on the basis of reasons used in the past polls where we elected presidents ECL, MCS, RBB, LPM and FTJC. Reasons of sloganeering and immaterial characteristics of candidates should be rubbished in 2021. For me, Zambians should be firm on demanding for a leader worthy his/her salt in terms of embracing the Results Based Management (RBM) approach to development. Like I have mentioned more than once on this column, a political party and its presidential candidate that shall demonstrate ability and capability to run Zambia using the RBM approach as well as monitoring and evaluation (M&E) should be given a chance to rule Zambia. Such a party and leader will be open to a practice of providing actual desired results to the people. At the same time, such a party in government will be able to use evidence to inform decision and policy-making processes.

For once, Zambians should reduce or better still quit on excessive dancing to meaningless campaign songs and use 2021 elections to demand for quality campaign messages. The ‘disgruntled’ youths should stop the bad habits of being intoxicated by political aspirants and instead hold them accountable starting with their campaign messaging. Does Edgar Lungu possess proven abilities and capacities to be re-elected as president? How has he discharged his duties as president vis-à-vis national development? Should Zambians retire him even when he is humble, prayerful and takes his beer? Why should Zambians make Hakainde Hichilema president? From his many years as opposition leader, what abilities and capabilities make him suitable to be the next president? Regardless of him being wealthy and relatively younger, what is HH’s winning formula to transform Zambia into a 21st Century nation? As a person, who is he? Or should we retire him for good? We need to ask hard questions on each one of them. Can Zambia be run effectively by a former cabinet minister whose conduct as a minister did not inspire positive strife for a better Zambia? Can such cowards or humble men and women in the likes of president Nawakwi, Kambwili and Kalaba make good president of Zambia? Why are they sounding more caring outside government when they unleashed unpalatables in their time in government? Can we really trust them? What about president M’membe, Milupi, Andyford Banda and/or Dr Silumbe?

While we have evidently chosen presidents in the past on the basis of weak foundations, 2021 elections present Zambians with an opportunity to be forthright and upright in electing a president with ability and capability to deliver a Zambia worth its salt. We need a resilient president. We need a leader who can developmentally inspire every citizen, including those who did not vote for him/her. Not these past and current presidents who always say ‘if you want development in your area, vote for me, my MP and councilor’. Such mediocrity must be repelled by Zambians. To all political parties, we are aware you are going to your respective conventions. Elect presidential candidates who have personal character and determination to run a predictable results-based development agenda. Zambia has been failed by presidents you gave us previously. Aluta continua for a Zambia that will never ever tolerate any 2021 presidential candidate devoid of proven abilities and capacities to lead better.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm