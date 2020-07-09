Lungu booing made the public feel better, says Sichula

[By Oliver Chisenga and Tobias Phiri]

NDC Copperbelt chairman George Sichula says booing a president has a value that must never be ignored.

Meanwhile, Obvious Mwaliteta says the PF and their cadres have run out of ideas on how to convince Zambians to support them and are now endlessly insulting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Commenting on the booing of President Edgar Lungu when he visited Monze, Sichula advised that the PF should instead ask why he was humiliated in such a manner than start issuing threats to the opposition.

Sichula, who once served under the PF as district commissioner for Chingola and Itezhi-Tezhi, said a man who issues statements of threats to people is afraid of reasoning.

He further advised that running away from a problem was not solving it at all.

He said the best way to handle a problem was to first face it, define it, solve it and graduate.

“Then it will never come back. The first question the PF government should ask themselves is; why would the people of Monze stand on the roadside to jeer the Head of State in humiliation? What is really the problem? As they say in medicine ‘accurate diagnosis is half the cure’. Sometimes, when you begin to define a problem, you will find that it is actually a ‘cluster problem’. That is, it is a single large problem surrounded by several smaller problems. Most problems you deal with will be composed of several smaller problems,” Sichula said.

Sichula reckons that the best approach to the aforementioned predicament was for the PF government to determine the main problem and then define the individual parts of the problem separately.

He said the PF government must identify the core problem that must first be solved and then deal with the smaller problems.

He added that sometimes solving one part of the problem leads to the resolution of the entire delinquent.

“One man said, ‘Where there is no problem, there is no solution and where there is no solution there is no problem.’ Issuing out statements of threats to the people is creating another problem,” he said.

Sichula said it was saddening and worrying that the PF government cannot pick a lesson from the jeering of the Head of State.

“That booing made the public feel better. I am sure the jeering crowed said to themselves, ‘At least he had to listen to the fact that we are unhappy’. Booing a President who has fallen out of the peoples’ favour is not a new phenomenon in Zambia. It has always been there,” Sichula said.

He said the PF must know that soon and very soon, the booing will spread like bush fire if they do not meet people’s expectations.

“Copperbelt has such plans to begin jeering too. The PF government currently has no stronghold to boast about. I challenge the PF to show us their stronghold where they can gun more than 50 per cent of the votes. We are not going to allow the PF to create no go areas for the opposition,” said Sichula.

And Mwaliteta, who is the UPND Lusaka Province chairman, said PF cadres and Bowman Lusambo were stranded and do not know where to get support from.

“Zambians have turned away from them, all they think is that HH is the one who has made Zambians to withdraw support from PF,” Mwaliteta said in an interview.

He advised the PF to accept reality that things were rough on the ground.

“When you insult HH, Zambians get more angry with you. Ba PF swallow your pride, come to reality and accept that things are not okay on the ground. You have tried to control all public institutions including ECZ not to continue with voters registration as it was in MMD time, but it’s not working out,” Mwaliteta said.

“Zambians know how much you have plundered, so intimidating HH will not bring back your lost fortunes. What happened in Monze is just the beginning of your downfall. Recently, your president was in Mununga, Luapula Province, what happened there? You think we don’t know that the people were not happy when President ECL said the road which was supposed to be upgraded to bituminous standard remains gravel, people booed and started chanting for change, why have you not condemned them?”

He advised the PF to stop divide and rule tactics.

“HH is a Zambian with the right to rule this country. We have given you enough time to correct things in the country but you have continued plundering public resources. You are cursing yourselves for dressing a dog in a UPND chitenge, but just imagine when power will shift from PF to UPND! You have done a lot of harm in this country. I will stand by HH and go with him round the country because HH means well for Zambia and I can assure you that this country will be united again under his leadership. Bally go go forward, the struggle continues,” said Mwaliteta.

The PF have warned to make HH’s campaigns in its dominant areas difficult following the booing of President Lungu by UPND supporters in Monze.